Tata Consultancy Services Closing Bell Updates: Share Price Plunges Over 8%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) experienced a sharp decline in Wednesday's trading, wiping out recent gains as the broader IT sector faced intense selling pressure. The stock opened at ₹2,393.00, also marking its intraday high, before spiraling downwards to an intraday low of ₹2,224.80. It eventually settled at ₹2,241.70, a substantial drop of 8.39% from its previous close of ₹2,446.90. Today's trading volume was exceptionally high at 15,660,062 shares, nearly three times its recent average daily volume of around 4.55 million shares, indicating strong directional selling pressure.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (5:24PM, 03 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,241.70 Open ₹2,393.00 High ₹2,393.00 Low ₹2,224.80 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 15,660,062 % Chg -8.39%

Session Highlights

The trading day began with an immediate downside, with TCS opening at its day's high before a consistent sell-off pushed it lower. The stock mirrored a sector-wide rout, plunging from the opening bell and hitting its intraday low in the latter half of the session. This sharp reversal erased all gains accumulated during a three-day rally that had seen the Nifty IT index surge over 6% previously.

Drivers & Developments

The primary catalyst for today's significant fall was a confluence of factors, chiefly concerns surrounding the long-term impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on traditional IT services and prevailing global macroeconomic headwinds. Investors reassessed the implications of generative AI on the business models of IT companies, leading to fears of delayed technology budgets and increasing deflation risks for service providers. Adding to the pressure were renewed global inflation fears, triggered by rising US treasury yields and high crude oil prices, which dampened expectations for early interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. This macro environment poses a threat to US corporate tech spending, a critical revenue driver for Indian IT firms. The sell-off also appeared to be a bout of profit booking following a strong three-day rally in the IT sector. Despite these sector-wide challenges, TCS announced on June 3, 2026, an expansion of its long-standing partnership with Euroclear Group to modernize Sweden's Central Securities Depository, deploying TCS BaNCS and Quartz solutions. Simultaneously, Microsoft revealed that TCS, along with Infosys and Wipro, had scaled Microsoft 365 Copilot to over 100,000 employees each, highlighting the company's commitment to AI adoption internally. However, these positive corporate developments were largely overshadowed by the broader market sentiment.

52-Week Context

Today's closing price of ₹2,241.70 places TCS dangerously close to its 52-week low of ₹2,206.40 recorded on May 14, 2026. This marks a substantial deviation from its 52-week high of ₹3,540.00, signaling a challenging period for the IT bellwether.

What to Watch Tomorrow

Investors will closely monitor the critical support level around ₹2,200. Technical analysts warn that a decisive breach below this zone could accelerate further downside. The ongoing narrative around AI's disruptive potential and global macroeconomic indicators will continue to influence sentiment for the IT sector.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).