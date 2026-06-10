TCS Share Price Today, June 10, 2026: Stock Gains Over 1% After Canada Life AI Deal Announcement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opens today with a nuanced sentiment, having closed yesterday at ₹2,151.00. Early indications suggest a positive bias, with the stock opening at ₹2,151.30 and quickly touching an intraday high of ₹2,180.80, currently trading at ₹2,172.90, up 1.02%. This early uptick signals cautious optimism, potentially fueled by recent corporate announcements, even as broader market headwinds persist. Traders will be keenly watching if this momentum can be sustained, especially given the stock’s recent proximity to its 52-week lows.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (10:04AM, 10 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,172.90 Open ₹2,151.30 High ₹2,180.80 Low ₹2,145.90 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 813,525 % Chg +1.02%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global cues present a mixed picture. Overnight, US markets showed divergence with the Dow Jones posting a modest gain (+0.13%), while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (-1.21%) and S&P 500 (-0.46%) closed lower on June 10, 2026. Furthermore, US stock futures have declined following retaliatory military strikes against Iran, escalating geopolitical tensions and leading to a rebound in oil prices, which could introduce caution into risk-sensitive assets globally. The technology sector, in particular, is experiencing ongoing consolidation and volatility in semiconductor and AI stocks. Domestically, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the cash segment on June 9, 2026, offloading ₹4,566.03 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided strong support with net purchases of ₹6,159.48 crore. This FII outflow trend has been consistent, with a month-to-date net sell of ₹41,236.17 crore for FIIs against DIIs' net buy of ₹45,257.77 crore. Meanwhile, India's economic outlook is clouded by rising oil prices and geopolitical conflict, leading Fitch Ratings to lower India's GDP growth projection to 6.4% for FY27. The Indian IT sector itself faces challenges from global IT spending concerns and slower client decision-making.

TCS Recent Developments

In significant developments over the past 48 hours, TCS has announced a major 10-year AI-led services transformation deal with Canada Life for its European IT modernisation. This multi-million euro contract, announced on June 8, 2026, is a strong validation of TCS's 'AI-First' strategy and is expected to provide substantial revenue visibility. Shareholders are also set to receive a final dividend of ₹31 per share on June 12, 2026, bringing the total FY26 dividend payout to ₹110 per share. Further bolstering its AI capabilities, TCS launched a dedicated Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) Business Unit on June 8, 2026, aimed at helping enterprises build AI-native Global Capability Centres. At the 31st Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2026, Chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasized AI as the "most significant opportunity" for the IT industry and stated that while there are no layoff plans, the company foresees a future where AI agents could numerically balance the human workforce within three years. Additionally, TCS renewed a 1.5 million sq ft Chennai office lease for 10 years, reflecting its long-term operational commitment. An analyst and institutional investor meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2026, as part of the CLSA India GenAI Access Day.

TCS Share Price: Key Levels to Watch

With TCS trading at ₹2,172.90, the immediate levels to watch include today's open at ₹2,151.30 and the previous close of ₹2,151.00 as support. The stock’s intraday low of ₹2,145.90 will also be a critical level. On the upside, today's high of ₹2,180.80 serves as the immediate resistance. Notably, the stock is currently trading near its 52-week low of ₹2,132 (recorded recently), contrasting sharply with its 52-week high of ₹3,538, established on June 18, 2025. This places the stock at a crucial technical juncture, and any sustained move above or below these levels will be significant. The average analyst target price stands at ₹3,253.80, indicating a potential upside of over 50% from current levels.

Opening Outlook

As the session unfolds, traders will be closely monitoring TCS's ability to hold onto its early gains, particularly in light of mixed global market sentiment and ongoing concerns within the broader IT sector. The large AI-led deal with Canada Life and the strong management commentary on AI's potential are significant positives that could provide a floor for the stock. The upcoming dividend payment may also attract some buying interest. However, the stock’s proximity to its 52-week low suggests that investor confidence has been eroded, and a decisive breakout from this range would require sustained buying volume. The market will also be anticipating further details from the scheduled analyst meet on GenAI, which could shape the medium-term outlook.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).