TVS Motor Company Opening Bell Updates: Global Cues and Domestic Momentum

TVS Motor Company shares closed yesterday's session at ₹3,355.70. Pre-open indications suggest a slightly cautious to positive start for the stock, having opened at ₹3,382.00 today and already touching an early high of ₹3,396.30, yet currently trading marginally lower at ₹3,341.50, reflecting early market sentiment grappling with broader cues. Volume currently stands at 121,288 shares.

TVSMOTOR – Stock Updates as of (10:21AM, 01 Jun 2026) LTP ₹3,341.50 Open ₹3,382.00 High ₹3,396.30 Low ₹3,339.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 121,288 % Chg -0.42%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets closed last week on a strong note, with US indices marking record highs. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded weekly and monthly gains, with the S&P 500 achieving a historic nine-week winning streak in May, buoyed by robust demand in the technology and AI sectors. However, the domestic market is poised for a muted opening today, influenced by mixed global signals and lingering uncertainties surrounding US-Iran peace talks. Crude oil prices saw an overnight uptick after a Friday pullback, with Brent crude climbing to nearly $93.18 a barrel, a factor that could introduce some inflationary pressure. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained significant net sellers on May 29, withdrawing a record ₹21,105.86 crore, primarily due to MSCI index rebalancing. This substantial outflow was, however, largely absorbed by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), who recorded their highest single-day buying in nearly two months at ₹16,764.14 crore, highlighting domestic market resilience. The broader Indian auto sector is expected to maintain its uptrend through FY26-28, with several players reporting positive May sales figures.

Recent Developments

TVS Motor Company recently announced robust financial performance for Q4 FY26, with net profit surging 19% year-on-year to ₹772 crore and revenue growing 30%. Despite a sequential dip in profit, overall sales expanded by 28% to 15.6 lakh units, driven by strong volumes across motorcycles, scooters, and EVs. In a corporate action, the company's Board declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share (1200%) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Analyst sentiment largely remains positive, with Morgan Stanley reiterating an 'Overweight' rating, anticipating strong volume growth and margin expansion. Earlier, Goldman Sachs had also upgraded the stock to 'Buy' on the back of superior volume visibility from new premium products. The company has also been active with product launches, including the TVS Orbiter V1 in March and the 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Key Levels to Watch

As TVS Motor opens today, traders should monitor the immediate support level around ₹3,339.00 (today's low). Key technical support levels are identified in the band of ₹2,708 to ₹3,219, while resistance is anticipated between ₹3,591 and ₹3,794. A sustained move above ₹3,591 could pave the way towards higher price targets, with analyst consensus targets ranging from ₹4,200 to ₹4,440.00, implying a potential upside of approximately 26-29%. The stock's 52-week trading range is from ₹2,655.10 to ₹3,970.00.

Opening Outlook

Today's session for TVS Motor will likely see investors balancing the positive company-specific developments and bullish auto sector outlook against broader market cautiousness stemming from global geopolitical tensions and the significant FII outflows witnessed recently. While domestic buying support has been strong, the initial weakness indicated by Gift Nifty suggests a vigilant approach. The stock's ability to hold above its intraday low and challenge the immediate resistance levels will be crucial. Traders should closely watch for any fresh institutional flows and developments in crude oil prices, which could influence overall market sentiment and the auto sector's trajectory.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).