New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday, February 1. With the Budget coming just before Assembly Elections 2022 in five states, all eyes will be on what is in store for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur in the Finance Bill. The stock markets have opened on a positive note, signalling positive expectations from the Budget. We will bring you Live updates as the Finance Minister presents the Budget.

On Monday, FM Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2021-22 in Parliament, pegging the country's GDP growth for the financial year 2022-23 at 8-8.5 percent. It said that the farm sector was least affected by COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to grow at 3.9 percent in 2021-22. Union Budget 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presenting Budget in Parliament.

Budget 2022-23 Latest Update And Highlights:

400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years.

100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems

Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods.

The implementation of the Ken-Betwa link worth Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up at providing irrigation of over nine lakh hectares of farmers land providing irrigation, farming & livelihood facilities to farmers and local population.

For mental health counselling, a National Tele Mental Health Program will be launched, said Nirmala Sitharaman.

An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out.

PM development initiatives for North East will be implemented for the North Eastern Council.

A digital university will be developed to provide access to students for world-class quality education with ISTE Standards.

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be extended up to March 2023. "The guaranteed cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crores to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crores," said the Finance Minister.

Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens.

Fund to be facilitated through NABARD to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. Startups will support FPOs and provide tech to farmers.

Scheme in PPP mode to be introduced, for delivery of digital and hi-tech services to #Farmers, with involvement of public sector research and extension institutions and stakeholders of agri value chains.

Centre to conduct spectrum auction for 5G network roll-out this year.

Meanwhile, the salaried class is expecting relief with reports stating that the Standard Deduction component may be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The salaried class is also expecting a new component called Work From Home allowance. Stay with LatestLY for the latest updates and highlights of Union Budget 2022-23.

