Vedanta Limited Opening Bell Updates: VEDL Navigates Demerger & MSCI Exit

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) concluded yesterday's trading session at ₹306.50 and opens today marginally higher at ₹307.00, indicating a cautious yet positive sentiment in early trade. The stock has seen an intra-day high of ₹309.00 and a low of ₹304.65 so far, currently trading at ₹306.95, up 0.15%. This modest uptick comes as the market digests recent corporate restructuring and broader global macroeconomic shifts.

VEDL – Stock Updates as of (10:03AM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP ₹306.95 Open ₹307.00 High ₹309.00 Low ₹304.65 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 3,168,150 % Chg +0.15%

Overnight & Global Cues

Global markets witnessed a dip on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as US equities, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq composite, all declined. This downward movement was primarily fueled by speculation that the Federal Reserve might consider an interest rate hike later in 2026 to combat inflation, despite keeping rates unchanged in its latest meeting. Treasury yields concurrently climbed, adding to investor apprehension. Meanwhile, international markets like the FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 found some support from easing oil prices and stable global rate expectations. Crude oil prices continued their slide on expectations of a potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a tentative US-Iran deal. Domestically, India saw FIIs as net buyers of ₹101.59 crore and DIIs as significant net buyers of ₹1,561 crore in the cash segment on Wednesday. However, the metal sector, to which Vedanta belongs, was a laggard yesterday, declining by 1.55%. On the macro front, India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation reached 9.7% in May.

Recent Developments

Vedanta Limited has been at the forefront of a significant corporate overhaul. Four new business verticals — Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel — commenced independent trading on Indian exchanges on June 15, 2026. This demerger aims to unlock value by creating focused entities. A notable consequence of this restructuring is Vedanta Limited's impending removal from the MSCI Global Standard Index, effective June 22, 2026. This technical exclusion is expected to lead to passive fund outflows and potential near-term volatility for the stock. The initial trading of the demerged entities saw mixed reactions, with Vedanta Aluminium and Vedanta Oil & Gas each dropping 5%, while Vedanta Iron & Steel gained 5% on their listing day. The residual Vedanta Limited also saw a decline of 0.83% to ₹300.10 on June 16. Despite sector-wide headwinds, major global miners like BHP and Rio Tinto view India as a key growth driver for global steel production, with India aiming for 500 million tonnes by 2047. One of the newly listed entities, Vedanta Iron And Steel Ltd (VISL), has expressed ambitions to become a major resource-backed integrated steel platform, leveraging its substantial iron ore reserves.

Key Levels to Watch

With the 52-week high and low data not available for the demerged entity, traders should monitor the immediate price action. Today's open at ₹307.00 and the previous close of ₹306.50 will serve as crucial short-term benchmarks. The intra-day high of ₹309.00 presents the immediate resistance for the session, while the low of ₹304.65 acts as immediate support. Analysts had given an average "Buy" rating for VEDL with a 12-month target of ₹308.25 as of May 22, 2026, though it's important to note this was likely for the consolidated entity before the demerger, and consensus revenue estimates for FY27 have since seen a significant downward revision. From a technical perspective, Vedanta Ltd has recently broken the floor of its medium-term rising trend channel, suggesting a potentially weaker upward momentum, with resistance noted around ₹426 as of June 12, 2026.

Opening Outlook

As the market opens, VEDL is likely to remain in focus due to its recent demerger and the upcoming MSCI index exclusion. The marginal positive opening suggests some resilience, but broader market sentiment, particularly related to the metal sector and global interest rate concerns, will play a significant role. Traders should closely watch institutional flows and any fresh commentary from the company or analysts regarding the performance of the newly listed entities. The ability of the stock to hold above its previous close and overcome the initial intra-day high will be key indicators for the session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).