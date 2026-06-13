Why Are Indian Banks Closed on Second Saturdays? The History Behind the Weekend Holiday Rule

Banking customers across India planning to visit their local branches on Saturday, June 13, will find physical doors closed as all public and private sector banks observe a mandatory holiday. The closure marks the customary second Saturday of the month, a structural fixture in the Indian financial calendar. While physical branch operations, over-the-counter transactions, and cheque clearances are halted, digital banking channels remain fully operational. The closure is part of a nationwide policy mandated by the central government and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Legal Framework and 2015 Accord

The policy designating specific Saturdays as bank holidays was formally introduced over a decade ago. Following an agreement reached during the 10th Bipartite Wage Settlement between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and various bank employees' unions, the Union Finance Ministry issued an official notification in August 2015. Bank Holiday Today, June 13, 2026? Check If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

Effective from September 1, 2015, the government declared every second and fourth Saturday of the month as public holidays for all commercial banks under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The Trade-Off: Before this rule, bank employees worked half-days on all Saturdays. Under the current system, employees received two full Saturdays off each month in exchange for working full, extended business hours on the alternating first, third, and occasional fifth Saturdays.

Uniform Application Across India

Unlike regional, cultural, or religious holidays - which vary significantly from state to state based on local listings - the weekend block rule applies uniformly across the country. All public sector banks, private institutions, foreign banks, cooperative lenders, and regional rural banks (RRBs) strictly follow this roster. Because June 13 fulfils the second Saturday criteria, it creates a consecutive two-day closure leading into the standard Sunday holiday on June 14.

Availability of Digital Infrastructure

While brick-and-mortar branch locations face a total shutdown on June 13, retail banking consumers do not lose access to core financial transactions. Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) remain physically operational and adequately stocked for cash withdrawals across urban and rural sectors. Furthermore, mobile applications and online net-banking platforms operate continuously. Immediate payment portals, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), process retail transactions without delay. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

However, users are reminded that Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) window clearances and formal, manually processed corporate accounts may experience institutional holds until branches officially reopen on Monday, June 15.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).