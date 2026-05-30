RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details
Banks across India will remain closed for 11 days in June 2026, including four Sundays, two Saturdays and several state-specific holidays, according to the RBI holiday calendar. Muharram on June 26 will be the only major holiday observed across most regions. Customers are advised to check state-wise holiday schedules as branch services may be unavailable on designated dates.
Banks across India will observe 11 holidays in June 2026, including weekends and region-specific festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. While June has fewer bank holidays compared to some previous months, customers are advised to take note of state-wise closures to avoid disruptions in branch-related banking services.
Most holidays during the month will be limited to specific states and regions. The only major observance affecting banks across most parts of the country is Muharram on June 26. However, banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs and UPI transactions will continue to operate normally during holiday periods. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: City-Wise List and Weekend Details.
How Many Days Will Banks Be Closed in June 2026?
Banks are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 11 days in June 2026.
The closures include:
- Four Sundays
- Two Saturdays (second and fourth Saturdays)
- Five regional and state-specific holidays
Under RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to Sundays. Stock Market Holidays in June 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.
RBI Bank Holiday List for June 2026
- As is the norm across all months, all banks in India will remain closed on:
- Every Sunday
- Second Saturday of the month
- Fourth Saturday of the month
For June 2026, the nationwide weekend closure dates are:
Day Date Reason Sunday June 7 Weekly Off Sunday June 14 Weekly Off Saturday June 13 Second Saturday Sunday June 21 Weekly Off Saturday June 27 Fourth Saturday Sunday June 28 Weekly Off
Which Banking Services Will Remain Available?
Although bank branches will remain closed on designated holidays, customers will continue to have access to digital banking services.
Available services include:
- Internet banking
- Mobile banking
- UPI transactions
- ATM withdrawals and deposits
- Online fund transfers
These services are expected to function normally throughout the holiday period.
Services That May Be Affected
Customers visiting bank branches should plan ahead, as several services may not be available on holiday dates.
These include:
- Cash deposits at branches
- Cheque clearance processing
- Passbook updates
- Account-related assistance
- In-person banking services
Customers requiring branch visits are advised to complete urgent work before scheduled closures.
Holiday Schedule May Vary by State
Since several holidays are region-specific, bank closures will vary depending on the state and local administrative notifications. The RBI releases a tentative holiday calendar ahead of the year, but certain dates may be revised based on local festivals, state government decisions or administrative changes.
Customers are advised to check the holiday schedule issued by their respective banks or local branches before planning visits. With only a handful of regional holidays and standard weekend closures, June 2026 is expected to be a relatively lighter month for bank holidays compared with other months in the year.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).