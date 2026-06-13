Bank Holiday Today, June 13, 2026? Check If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday

Customers planning to visit their bank branch on Saturday, June 13, 2026, should note that banks across India will remain closed today. The closure falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is observed as a nationwide bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since June 13 is the second Saturday, regular banking operations at physical branches will not be available.

Why Are Banks Closed on June 13?

Banks in India follow a fixed holiday schedule under which the second and fourth Saturdays are designated as non-working days. This rule applies to most public and private sector banks across the country. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Customers will not be able to access branch-based services such as cash deposits, cheque processing, passbook updates, account opening services or loan-related assistance during the holiday.

Bank Holiday Schedule This Weekend

Saturday, June 13, 2026: Banks closed due to the second Saturday holiday.

Banks closed due to the second Saturday holiday. Sunday, June 14, 2026: Banks closed due to the weekly off.

As a result, customers requiring branch services may have to wait until Monday for regular banking operations to resume. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: City-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Although physical branches are closed, digital banking services will continue to function normally throughout the weekend.

Customers can use:

ATMs for cash withdrawals and other basic banking services.

Mobile Banking apps for account management and fund transfers.

Net Banking services for online transactions and payments.

UPI platforms for instant digital payments and money transfers.

These services remain available 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential banking facilities even during holidays.

Before planning any important banking work, customers are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar and their bank's service schedule to avoid inconvenience.

For June 13, however, the status is clear: banks are closed across India due to the second Saturday holiday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).