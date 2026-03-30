Actor and comedian Alex Duong, recognised for his work in television and the stand-up circuit, has died at the age of 42. His passing follows a year-long battle with an aggressive form of cancer that drew widespread support from the entertainment community. Duong, who recently appeared in the final season of Blue Bloods, died on March 27, 2026, surrounded by family and friends after his condition deteriorated rapidly due to medical complications. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies at 43 in Odisha by Drowning; Wife Priyanka Sarkar Requests Privacy in First Statement (View Post).

Comedian and Actor Alex Duong Dies After Cancer Battle

Duong’s death was confirmed by close associates and family members who had been documenting his health journey. According to a report by TMZ, the actor passed away in a hospital setting after falling into septic shock. Despite the suddenness of the final complication, reports indicate Duong was at peace and had the opportunity to say goodbye to his wife, Christina, and their 5-year-old daughter, Everest.

Comedian-Actor Alex Duong No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

The comedian had been diagnosed in early 2025 with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and highly aggressive cancer that affects soft tissue. The illness first manifested as pain behind his eye, which eventually led to a total loss of vision in that eye as the tumour progressed.

Alex Duong’s Health Complications

Throughout 2025 and early 2026, Duong underwent intensive rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. According to a GoFundMe page established to support his family, the cancer proved resistant to treatment and eventually spread to his spine and brain.

The TMZ report highlighted that Duong faced significant hurdles during his battle, including difficulties meeting specific health insurance criteria for certain treatments. His family remained by his side throughout the process, with his wife managing his care while Duong continued to engage with his fans and peers through social media when his health permitted.

Tributes Pour In

Alex Duong was a rising name in the comedy world, frequently appearing at major clubs and opening for high-profile acts like Ronny Chieng. His acting career was also reaching new heights; he recently held a role in the 14th season of the hit CBS police drama Blue Bloods and was reportedly in talks for further television projects before his diagnosis forced a hiatus.

Following the news of his death, tributes from fellow comedians and actors flooded social media. Peers described him as a "fearless performer" and a "dedicated father" who maintained his sense of humour even in the face of a terminal diagnosis. Lee Sang Bo, South Korean Actor Best Known for ‘The Elegant Empire’, Dies at 45 After Being Cleared of Drug Use Allegations.

A memorial fund remains active to assist his widow and young daughter with funeral expenses and future educational costs. Details regarding a public memorial service have not yet been announced.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).