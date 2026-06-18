Apoorva Mukhija Says She Would Sleep With a Dubai Sheikh for INR 15 Crore in Resurfaced Viral Video; Netizens React ‘Always a Bad Influence’ – WATCH

Social media personality Apoorva Mukhija, widely recognised as The Rebel Kid, has found herself embroiled in fresh controversy as an old video clip has resurfaced online, drawing significant backlash from netizens. In the viral footage, Mukhija makes a contentious statement about being willing to compromise for a substantial financial sum from a Dubai Shaikh, rather than for a minor acting role. The video's re-emergence has coincided with a period of heightened scrutiny on social media creators, particularly in the wake of the 'INR 370 Biryani Row' and other public controversies. ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row: Comedian Pranit More and Techie Himanshu Jangra Booked by Gurugram Police Over Viral Comments.

Apoorva Mukhija's Controversial Comments Resurfaced Amid INR 370 Biryani Row

The resurfaced video features Apoorva Mukhija explicitly stating her terms regarding professional compromises. She is heard saying, “I am not sleeping with anyone for a two-rupee role, sir. If some Dubai Sheikh throws INR 10-15 crore at my face, then maybe I can consider it. But for a role? Uh-uh.” This candid admission from an older interaction has once again gone viral, particularly around June 15-18, 2026, fanning the flames of public debate on influencer ethics and values.

Watch Apoorva Mukhija's Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The timing of this resurfacing is crucial, as it comes amidst a broader wave of controversies impacting social media creators. Notably, the incident is being discussed alongside the infamous 'INR 370 Biryani Row,' where Himanshu Jangra, a man from Gurugram, faced widespread condemnation and subsequent job termination for making misogynistic remarks implying sexual entitlement after spending INR 370 on a date. Comedian Pranit More also issued a second apology concerning his involvement in the viral '₹370 biryani' joke, and influencer Sejal Pawar also faced backlash for a controversial joke regarding cadavers. This confluence of events has intensified the focus on the accountability of public figures in the digital space.

Netizens React with Outrage and Calls for Accountability

Following the viral spread of Mukhija's old video, social media platforms have been inundated with strong reactions. Many netizens have expressed outrage, criticising her comments as demeaning and setting a problematic precedent. The controversy quickly escalated, with some online trolls reportedly offering Mukhija various monetary rates in response to her statement.

Here's How Netizens Reacted to Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kids Old Video

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a related development showcasing the push for greater accountability, Apoorva Mukhija recently took to Instagram to call out an individual identified as 'pratyush_iam' for allegedly sending her slut-shaming messages. She tagged the company DNEG, believing the individual was an employee. DNEG swiftly responded with a public statement, clarifying that the person in question had not been associated with their company since April 2024 and strongly condemned such behaviour.

Mukhija later shared screenshots of the individual's LinkedIn profile, indicating he was a Senior Compositor at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), and tagged ILM, though the company had not yet responded at the time of reporting. This incident underscores a growing trend where online communities are increasingly demanding real-world consequences for misogynistic and abusive behaviour on digital platforms. Is Apoorva Mukhija Dating Amin Jaz? The Rebel Kid’s Photos With Podcaster Go Viral Amid Her Kalava Cutting Row.

The renewed spotlight on Mukhija's past remarks and her current fight against online harassment highlights the complex and often unforgiving landscape faced by social media influencers today, where past content can quickly resurface and spark intense public debate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).