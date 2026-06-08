‘Alpha’ Teaser: First Glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe Film To Release on June 10 – Report

The countdown has officially begun for one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases of the year, 'Alpha'. Yash Raj Films (YRF) is gearing up to drop the electrifying teaser for its latest spy action thriller, featuring a powerhouse duo of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, on June 10, 2026. This cinematic event promises to kickstart an aggressive marketing blitz, building hype for its theatrical debut next month. ‘Alpha’ Duo Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh Cheer for India Women’s Cricket Team Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 in Exciting Promo (Watch Video).

‘Alpha’ Teaser to Release on June 10?

The excitement surrounding Alpha has reached a fever pitch, and fans will finally get their first substantial look at the film's action-packed world this week. According to industry reports, Yash Raj Films will unveil the teaser for the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led spy film on June 10. The strategic teaser launch is designed to ignite a comprehensive promotional campaign, positioning Alpha as a major spectacle. Sources close to the production have indicated that the campaign's core idea is that "Alpha is not just a character or a film title; it is an attitude." This 'fun, chill, and badass' approach aims to resonate deeply with the youth, establishing the film as a cultural statement beyond just entertainment.

More About 'Alpha'

Alpha marks a significant milestone in the hugely successful YRF Spy Universe as it is the franchise's first-ever female-led instalment. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for The Railway Men, and produced by Aditya Chopra under the prestigious Yash Raj Films banner. The narrative is set to plunge audiences into a high-stakes environment where two elite female agents, portrayed by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, are forced to collaborate and are pushed to their limits while confronting a ruthless nemesis.

Joining Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in pivotal roles are Bobby Deol, who takes on the mantle of the main antagonist, and seasoned actor Anil Kapoor. Adding another layer of excitement for franchise enthusiasts, Hrithik Roshan is confirmed to reprise his role as Kabir in a cameo appearance, further solidifying 'Alpha's' connection to the broader YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).

The film's theatrical release has been locked for July 3, 2026. This date was reportedly preponed from an earlier July 10 slot to leverage a clearer run at the box office. With only weeks remaining until its release, all eyes are on the June 10 teaser drop to offer a definitive glimpse into what promises to be one of the biggest action spectacles of 2026. OTT release details are yet to be announced.

The upcoming film Alpha, scheduled for release in 2026, features a star-studded cast and crew under the direction of Shiv Rawail. The movie is spearheaded by lead actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, who are joined by Bobby Deol in the antagonist role and Anil Kapoor in another key role. Adding to the excitement, Hrithik Roshan will make a special cameo appearance as his iconic character, Kabir. The project is produced by Aditya Chopra under the prestigious production banner Yash Raj Films. ‘Alpha’: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Upcoming YRF Spy Universe Film to NOT Have an India-Pakistan Friendship Angle – Report.

About YRF Spy Universe

As the first female-led film in the franchise, Alpha marks an exciting new chapter in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe. This interconnected cinematic world kicked off in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The universe expanded significantly with the release of War in 2019 and the blockbusters Pathaan and Tiger 3 in 2023. With War 2 hitting theatres in 2025 and Alpha arriving in 2026, the franchise continues to build a massive, espionage-driven narrative across Indian cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).