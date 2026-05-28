Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Kunal Kohli Says Ranveer Singh Could Deliver a Flop After ‘Dhurandhar’ Success – Here’s Why

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has come forward in strong defence of actor Ranveer Singh, arguing that box office fluctuations are a natural part of a creative career and should not be used to define a performer's talent. Speaking on the heels of the massive success of Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, Kohli dismissed the tendency of audiences and critics to overreact to an actor's rough patch, asserting that experiencing commercial failure is completely normal. ‘Ranveer Singh Not Banned’: FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit Clarifies Non-Cooperation Action After Actor’s ‘Don 3’ Exit.

Kunal Kohli Talks About Actors Facing Ups and Downs

In a recent interview with NDTV, Kohli offered a direct assessment of the intense scrutiny public figures face regarding commercial outcomes. He emphasised that no individual in the film fraternity, including top-tier actors, is immune to a box office failure. "There is nobody, whether it is the biggest of stars, who is saved from a flop film," Kohli said.

"Everybody is going to get one. You cannot not have a flop film. It is not possible. And it happens to every single actor. That does not define you. And that's going to happen to an actor, producer, and director."

Urging stakeholders and observers to stop catastrophizing temporary setbacks, the Hum Tum director added that commercial performance operates in cycles. He noted that Ranveer Singh will undoubtedly experience both hits and misses in the future because "that's just the way it goes." "It's not a big deal. Get over it. Is it a good film? Yes, it is.

Move on. Accept it's a flop and move on. And you learn so much from it," Kohli added.

Kunal Kohli Says Don’t Judge an Actor by Success or Failure

Kohli directed his most pointed critique toward viewers who reduce an actor's overall worth strictly to ticket sales. He defended Singh's acting caliber, pointing out that artistic brilliance can exist independently of commercial success. "Ranveer Singh is a wonderful actor. Some of the scenes he's done in Dhurandhar are absolutely brilliant. There are scenes he's done in films that haven't worked, which are absolutely brilliant," Kohli shared. He suggested that dismissing a performer based entirely on financial metrics reflects a shallow understanding of cinema. "So how does it matter? Don't judge an actor by the success or failure of a film, that just shows your weakness as a film viewer or filmgoer if you're going to sit and judge people just based on box office," he said.

Ranveer Singh and ‘Dhurandhar’ Triumph

Kohli's recent comments build upon his earlier public appreciation for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios, which has established itself as an unprecedented commercial phenomenon in Indian cinema. In a previously shared video review, Kohli congratulated the team, noting that the movie had shattered records by generating over INR 100 crore a day twice during its run.

At the time, Kohli praised the project for demonstrating the vast potential of the domestic box office and proving that rooted, localized storytelling resonates strongly with audiences. Kunal Kohli Says Nobody in the Industry Supported ‘Dhurandhar’, Reveals Top Directors Predicted Ranveer Singh’s Film Would Flop.

The ‘Don 3’ Controversy

Kohli's commentary on the inevitability of commercial setbacks arrives at a time when Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects are drawing massive public interest and debate. Specifically, discussions around the highly anticipated film Don 3 have triggered polarised reactions online regarding casting choices and franchise expectations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).