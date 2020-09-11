Amitabh Bachchan on Friday tweeted about the loudest sound ever on earth, and Shekhar Suman felt it was nothing compared to the roar of Sushant Singh Rajput fans. "The Loudest Sound Ever Recorded heard nearly 3,000 miles away and the shock wave circled the globe three times! sound was created by ancient volcano Krakatoa. Abhishek Kapoor Reminisces The Good Times With Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On The Sets Of Kedarnath (Watch Video)

On August 27th, the mountain blew itself to pieces. Decibel 310 Human ear drums burst at 150-160 decibels," tweeted Bachchan from his verified account. Reacting to this, Shekhar responded saying that the loudest sound ever is the voice of fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shekhar Suman's Reply at Big B's Tweet

The loudest sound ever recorded is the Roar of all SSR fans who roared for justice for Sushant right here in India and the sound waves have circled the globe a million times and still circling.#WarriorsRoar4SSR https://t.co/Mf03Lf7R7t — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 11, 2020

