Production for the highly anticipated sequel to the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD has officially commenced, bringing with it a significant shift in its lead cast. Multiple industry reports and internal sources indicate that Sai Pallavi is set to step into the role of SUM-80 (Sumathi), replacing Deepika Padukone, who originated the character in the 2024 blockbuster. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Part 2: Is Priyanka Chopra Jonas Replacing Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Action Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

Sai Pallavi To Replace Deepika Padukone As Sumathi in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel

The decision to recast the pivotal role of Sumathi comes as the production ramps up in Hyderabad. While an official announcement from Vyjayanthi Movies is still pending, industry insiders suggest that Sai Pallavi has emerged as the definitive choice to carry the narrative forward.

A representative associated with the project recently commented on the development, noting that while final paperwork is often a formality in such large-scale productions, the team is confident in the new direction. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "It is Sai. There was never any question of scraping the role after Deepika's exit."

The source added, "

The Reason Behind Deepika Padukone’s Exit

The departure of Deepika Padukone, whose performance was central to the first film’s success, reportedly followed a breakdown in negotiations during the pre-production phase of the sequel. According to a detailed report by Bollywood Hungama, the exit was precipitated by disagreements over remuneration and scheduling.

The report claimed that the actress sought a significant salary increase and specific "eight-hour work shift" conditions to balance her professional commitments with her responsibilities as a new mother.

"Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets," the Bollywood Hungama report noted. "They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees?"

Production Progress and Returning Legends

Despite the change in the female lead, the core of the Kalki universe remains intact. Lead actor Prabhas is expected to resume his role as Bhairava shortly, while veteran legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have already begun filming their portions.

Bachchan recently shared behind-the-scenes images from the set, marking a historic reunion with Haasan after nearly 40 years. The sequel is expected to dive deeper into the mythological roots of the Kalki avatar, with Haasan’s antagonist, Supreme Yaskin, taking a more prominent role. ‘Kalki 2’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Pictures With Kamal Haasan, Shoot Begins in Hyderabad (See Pics).

Released in June 2024, Kalki 2898 AD became a global box-office juggernaut, grossing over INR 1,042 crore worldwide. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the franchise blends Hindu mythology with a dystopian future, centred on the protection of a woman carrying the final avatar of Lord Vishnu.

