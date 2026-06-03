'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut Reveals How John Abraham Made the Film’s Title Possible

The trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was unveiled today. The trailer offers a powerful and deeply moving glimpse into a story inspired by true events — where ordinary people rose with extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives during one fateful night where the city was under a brutal terror attack. Headlined by Kangana Ranaut who plays a role of Nurse, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation’s quiet saviours when it mattered the most.

Sharing a special anecdote at the trailer launch, Kangana mentioned that the film was initially titled differently. But eventually, the current title was conceived and agreed upon. However, it wasn’t available. “When the film came to me, the title of the film was Nurses of Cama. When I heard [the script], it talked and showcased the spirit of India’s shared compassion. That’s when we decided we wanted the title "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" We then learnt that the title was not available, and someone already had the rights to it. The title was with John Sir, (John Abraham). When you have such a title, people don’t usually give it that easily. But I called John sir and he gave us the title within a day and that too at no cost and we are very grateful to him” ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Brave Nurse Risks It All To Save Lives During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks (Watch Video).

The trailer showcased that the film is set largely within the charged confines of a hospital. It also establishes a gripping contrast between chaos outside and courage within. The movie showcases that when fear tightened its grip on the city, it was the hospital staff, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators who refused to abandon their posts. Inspired by real-life incidents, the trailer underlines a chilling truth: without them, the system would collapse in a single day.

Further peaking about the film, Kangana said, “So many of us make the mistake of underestimating the power of ordinary people capable of extraordinary courage. The trailer touches upon a truth that while medical training can be taught, bravery cannot. The will to stand your ground in the face of fear, the instinct to serve humanity, and the grit to honour the oath nurses take… all of that comes from within. It comes from a belief that what you do matters, even if no one is watching, even if no one applauds. These nurses and ward boys did not see themselves as heroes; they simply believed that their duty was bigger than their fear. That belief saved lives. And that's the essence of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.” 'Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata' Trailer: 'Don't Underestimate the Power of Ordinary People' Sets the Tone for Kangana Ranaut's Drama (Watch Video).

'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Cast

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan—each portraying characters who reflect the invisible backbone of society.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and songs are available with Zee Music. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.