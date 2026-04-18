Ever since its announcement, Bhooth Bangla has kept audiences excited, and the trailer offered a glimpse into its much-awaited horror-comedy world. Packed with the perfect mix of humour and scares, the film promises to be a wholesome family entertainer. Now, the film has finally arrived in theatres and opened to a roaring response. It dominated the box office on its very first day, collecting ₹21.60 crore in India.

Bhooth Bangla has certainly exceeded expectations with its whopping box office collection. Backed by strong buzz and excellent word of mouth, the film has amassed ₹21.60 crore at the India box office. It has truly hit it out of the park with its phenomenal day-one performance. Interestingly, with such an impressive collection, it has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s previous releases. Is ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Happening Anytime Soon? ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Star Akshay Kumar Drops BIG Update on His Cult Comedy Threequel.

This clearly reflects that the film has begun to win the hearts of audiences and has registered a phenomenal start. Well, this is just the beginning, and it will be exciting to see the film continue to dominate the box office in the days ahead. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Song ‘O Sundari’ Celebrates Timeless Union; Teaser Out Now! (Watch Video).

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is now released in theaters.