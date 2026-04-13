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The makers of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, have been keeping audiences hooked with its teaser, trailer, and songs. And now, with the release date just around the corner, they’ve taken the excitement a notch higher by dropping the teaser of their next track, “O Sundari.” The teaser offers a vibrant glimpse into a visually rich song that instantly captures a family celebratory mood.

Bursting with cheerful energy, the song slips into full family celebration mode while beautifully highlighting the timeless union at its heart and the warm brother-sister bond between Akshay Kumar and Mithila Palkar. ‘O Sundari’ promises to be a vibrant, feel-good track, with Akshay, Mithila, and Wamiqa lighting up the screen with their infectious energy and dynamic moves. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer Trends at No 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Reunion Sets New YouTube Record Ahead of Release.

‘O Sundari’ Song Teaser

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“O Sundari” brings together the dynamic voices of Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics penned by Kumaar. The track has only amped up the anticipation for the film, promising an entertaining ride packed with comedy, horror, and plenty of fun-filled moments that are sure to leave audiences laughing.

Bhooth Bangla stands among the most anticipated films of 2026, as it reunites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film has fans excited to revisit the classic horror-comedy space the duo once ruled. The recently released trailer has gone viral, trending on YouTube and clocking impressive views across platforms. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Actress Tabu Reveals Akshay Kumar Picked Her Up on His Bike for Their Dance Classes 39 Years Ago.

It perfectly captures the nostalgia of classic comedy while blending striking visuals, spooky moments, and humor. Featuring veterans like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, alongside the fresh pairing of Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay, the film promises a complete entertainer.

About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.