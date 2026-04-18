Actor Akshay Kumar has confirmed that the highly anticipated third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise is currently on hold. Despite intense fan expectations and previous reports of the film moving forward, the actor revealed that the project is not in active development. Kumar cited various behind-the-scenes complications as the reason for the standstill, suggesting that a reunion of the iconic trio remains a distant prospect for now. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ X Review: Akshay Kumar’s Brilliant Return to Comedy With Priyadarshan Wins Over Fans.

Akshay Kumar Confirms ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Is on Hold

In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Akshay Kumar addressed the status of the comedy sequel. When asked about the progress of the film, Kumar was direct about its current standing. "As of now, it's not being made," he stated.

The actor expressed that he was personally surprised by the current situation but admitted that the project has faced significant roadblocks. "Maybe something will work out... maybe we need to say a few prayers. But as of now, it's not happening," Kumar added, ruling out the possibility of the film going on floors within the next year.

Akshay Kumar Says ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Still Has Many Complications

During the conversation, Kumar clarified that the delay is not due to a lack of interest or availability from the lead cast. He pointed out that he, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal are already collaborating on other projects, which proves their willingness to work together.

"We are all together in Welcome to the Jungle. Paresh is there, I'm there, and Suniel Shetty is also there. So it's not about us not coming together," Kumar explained. He hinted that the "many issues" stalling the project involve complex agreements and legal hurdles that cannot be discussed publicly. "There are some things I can't talk about on camera, agreements and other issues that keep pushing the project back," he noted.

‘Hera Pheri 3’ Production Hurdles

Reports suggest that the film is currently entangled in a legal dispute regarding intellectual property rights. A lawsuit filed in the Madras High Court has reportedly challenged producer Firoz Nadiadwala's rights to the franchise, contributing to the production stalemate.

Despite these challenges, Kumar remains hopeful that the issues will eventually be resolved. "I think it will happen on its own when the time is right. It will sort itself out," he said. Expressing a sense of urgency regarding the passage of time, he concluded with a sentiment shared by many fans: "I just hope it happens before we get too old." 'Bhooth Bangla' Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Eyes INR 15 Crore Opening After Strong Paid Previews.

Watch Shubhankar Mishra’s Full Podcast With Akshay Kumar:

About the ‘Hera Pheri’ Franchise

The Hera Pheri series is one of Indian cinema's most beloved comedy franchises, beginning with the original film in 2000 and followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. While a promotional teaser featuring the original cast was reportedly filmed in 2023, these latest comments from Kumar confirm that the project remains in a state of uncertainty for the foreseeable future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Shubhankar Mishra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).