COVID-19 Outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan Extends Support to Italy (View Post)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined on Instagram, her fans keep looking out for what she’d be posting. The day she joined Insta, her first pic was bang on! Since then she has been giving intriguing glimpse of her off screen life. Several countries in the world are on lockdown owing to coronavirus outbreak, which was first detected in Wuhan, China and is now rapidly evolving in several countries in the European Region and other regions of the world. The Bollywood actress has shared a throwback pic from her trip to Italy with husband Saif Ali Khan, and also extended her support to the Italians tackling against COVID-19. Italy Reports 651 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, Toll Nears 5,500, as Number of Positive Cases Reaches 60,000.

Italy has closed all non-essential businesses and also banned any movement inside the country after the death rate and the positive cases of coronavirus spiked. The death toll in Italy has crossed over 5000 and more than 60,000 people across the country are confirmed to be infected with the virus. Seeing the rising tension in the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on Instagram, which is a throwback pic of her and Saif Ali Khan from their trip to Italy. The duo is seen posing in front of the Colosseum, an oval amphitheater in the centre of the city of Rome. The caption of the pic read, “Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all”. Rishi Kapoor Shares A Viral Video of Italy's Brutal Discipline During Lockdown Due To COVID-19; Wants India to Follow The Same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Post

Every country is ensuring the best safety methods to individuals in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Until now there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19.