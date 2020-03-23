Rishi Kapoor Shares A Viral Video of Italy's Brutal Discipline During Lockdown Due To COVID-19; Wants India to Follow The Same

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Yesterday, the whole of India got together to follow Janata Curfew till 5 pm. Post that they celebrated the work done by frontline workers who are dealing with COVID-19 day in and day out by going on processions. That obviously wasn't what PM Narendra Modi meant by Janata Curfew. Everyone was outraged at the way these people assembled and now Rishi Kapoor has shared a video that can easily be called a brutal way of making people realize they are risking not their lives but others as well. Rishi Kapoor Questions The Taj Hotel Owners About Kanika Kapoor’s Screening Escape

In the viral video, Cops can be seen arresting a man violating the lockdown rules and is brutally captured. Kapoor wants something similar in India. COVID-19 definitely brought upon desperate times and everyone is taking measures for it. But we don't know if we can apply the same in India.

We need this discipline pic.twitter.com/p3yyAGm1ik — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2020

We admit this seems pretty brutal but the way Indians behaved yesterday, that really is frustrating. State and Union governments are taking steps to contain the inspection but these people are flouting rules every day. Along with us, many Bollywood celebs stood at their balconies to applaud people who are still working so that we can be safe.