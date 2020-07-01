Fact Check: Was Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia Edited Before His Suicide, as Claimed by Twitterati? Here’s the Truth!

Every day, there is one rumour or conspiracy theory surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise that is being fervently discussed on social media. Most of them are untrue, but they often given the propagators wrong reasons to blame certain people without valid proof. The Bollywood actor died by suicide in his flat in Mumbai on June 14. The police, in its initial investigations, didn't find any suicide letter. But there has been a huge chatter going around on foul play involved in the actor's demise. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mumbai Police to Record Shekhar Kapur’s Statement Next After Interrogating Sanjana Sanghi for 7 Hours.

Now the latest rumour going around is that someone edited Sushant's Wikipedia page much before his death was reported. So the accusation goes about that when the news of his suicide broke out around noon, the history section of Wikipedia shows that the death details in his profile has been edited just before 9 am in the same morning.

Some of Sushant's 'fans' have found out about this and are sharing screenshots of the history page to allege foul play. Check out a few such tweets below:

Who Was The Astrologer?

8:59 am 14th June Sushant’s Wikipedia was updated & mentioned that he is committed suicide!!! Who was this astrologer ???@MumbaiPolice please don’t tell us that he updated his Wikipedia before his death, cause user id is avialable there... #cbiforsushant @RoopaSpeaks pic.twitter.com/3zVgYhQGEd — Team Sushant Shingh Rajput 👊🏻 (@DjJnf2) June 29, 2020

So Who Updated It?

On 14th June wikipedia updated Sushant Singh Rajpoot suicide at 9.08 AM, and Police says Sushant went to room at 10 AM after having juice. Then who updated it on 9.08 AM? #PMDoCBIEnquieryForSSR pic.twitter.com/AMEGRaAOG7 — Akshay Kashyap (@Akki_Unofficial) July 1, 2020

More Allegations

#SushantSingRajput #justiceforSushantforum Police discovers Sushant is dead at 12:30 PM, while wikipedia was updated at 9:01 AM with his status as dead. pic.twitter.com/avVWVe0G5P — Ravi Prakash Agrawal (@raviprakashagr1) June 30, 2020

How is This Possible?

How this can be possible? According to police Sushant singh talked to his sister at 9am, and on Wikipedia someone updated at 8:59am that he committed suicide!! How is this possible? #AmitShahDoJusticeForSSR pic.twitter.com/bbsEbGteFF — Piyush Dutta (@iamPiyushDutta) June 30, 2020

A Well-Planned Murder?

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput According to report sushant 10 bje juice pi ke room mai gye fir 8:59 mai hi Wikipedia kaise update ho gya ki unhone suicide kiya it's well planned murder.. #CBI @narendramodi @pmo @AmitShah @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh CBI pic.twitter.com/3pc9Hb0ZZ8 — rohit singh (@rsi37246971) June 30, 2020

The Truth

There is no denying that some of the screenshots shared on Twitter are true. Even we found the same details, when we checked the history page of Sushant's Wikipedia profile.

History Section of SSR's Wikipedia Edit Page That Shows Changes on the Morning of His Demise

While the above makes his demise look like a murder plot straight out of the '80s Hindi potboiler, New Delhi, starring Jeetendra, the truth is far simpler and has no such dark connotations. The edit time on Wikipedia is based on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is 5.30 hours behind Indian Standard Time.

Don't believe us? Go to any random Wikipedia page, scroll to its lowermost section, below 'External Links' and 'Categories'. There you will find that the page mention when it has been edited last with date and time. And the time is mentioned in UTC time zone.

The Screenshot of the Page Edit History section that Mentions the Timezone

So if Sushant's Wikipedia page was edited at 8.59 am UTC as per its edit history, then it comes to 2.29 pm in India. Which is just about the same time, his death reports were confirmed.

The post-mortem report of the actor already ruled out any foul play in the actor's demise. The police are right now investigating as to what drove Sushant to take this fatal step. So let's not all fancy ourselves to be Sherlock Holmes and try to find foul play links from the comfort of our homes. Let the system do its job, while we wait for their results.

Fact check

Claim : Sushant Singh Rajput's Wikipedia page was edited before his suicide reports came out. Conclusion : The Claim was false as the Wikipedia page is edited based on UTC time zone, which is 5.30 hours behind us. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).