‘Welcome to the Jungle’: Will Salman Khan Make a Cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Comedy Film? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood buffs eager to see a surprise collaboration between megastars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle will have to temper their expectations. Contrary to swirling online reports and hints from cast members, Salman Khan is not slated to make a cameo appearance in the much-anticipated third instalment of the Welcome franchise. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Trailer: Fans React to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Flop Hero’ Alongside OGs Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, Say ‘Situational Comedy Is Back’ (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Making a Cameo Appearance in Welcome 3?

Speculation regarding Salman Khan's involvement in Welcome to the Jungle had reached a fever pitch over the past few days, with many believing the film would feature a surprise cameo from the Tiger 3 actor. However, reliable sources close to the production have confirmed that these reports are entirely incorrect.

"Salman is currently occupied with other professional commitments and does not feature in the upcoming comedy entertainer," an insider clarified. His current schedule includes shooting for director Vamshi Paidipally's action entertainer, with plans to begin work on a Raj and DK film by October 2026, and a potential Farhan Akhtar-backed period drama in summer 2027. This packed calendar leaves no room for an appearance in Welcome to the Jungle, putting a definitive end to the cameo buzz.

How the Rumours Started

The widespread rumours of Salman Khan's cameo appear to have originated from actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek. Krushna, who is part of the ensemble cast of Welcome to the Jungle, was reportedly interacting with paparazzi on the sets of Laughter Chefs when asked about Salman's potential appearance in the movie. While he did not explicitly confirm anything, Krushna's playful and suggestive response was interpreted by many as a strong hint that a surprise was indeed in store for audiences. This led to immediate and extensive discussions across social media and entertainment portals, fueling fan excitement.

More About ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Welcome to the Jungle is helmed by director Ahmed Khan and boasts an enormous ensemble cast of over 30 actors. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide next week, on June 26, 2026. The star-studded lineup includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Daler Mehndi, among many others.

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, the film is presented by Base Industries Group and Star Studio18. Originally slated for a Christmas 2024 release, the film faced several delays but maintained audience interest through its extensive filming across various locations including the UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al-Khaimah), Mumbai, Kashmir, and North India. Fact Check: Did Nana Patekar Take a Dig at ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ Makers for Excluding Him and Anil Kapoor? Find Out.

Recently, Akshay Kumar was seen visiting the Mata Vaishnodevi Temple ahead of the film's release, and a new song titled "Deewane Hain" was also unveiled, adding to the pre-release buzz. Described by director Ahmed Khan as a "black dark situational humour" rather than slapstick, Welcome to the Jungle promises a unique cinematic experience to kick off the summer box office.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).