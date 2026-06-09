Salman Khan Breaks Down at Close Friend Kumod Raney’s Funeral (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who earlier lost his cool at the paparazzi, was seen getting emotional at the funeral of his friend, Kumod Raney on Tuesday. Salman was seen arriving at the funeral venue surrounded by security and close associates. The actor looked grief-stricken as he stood with folded hands and tried to hold himself together. Salman Khan Takes Legal Action Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Seeks Stay on Film’s Release.

At one point, Salman appeared to break down, leaving fans emotional after the visuals surfaced online. Kumud Rane was said to be a close family friend of the Khans. Salman’s mother Salma Khan, his stepmother Helen, brother Sohail Khan and sister Arpita Khan Sharma were also seen attending the funeral to pay their final respects. Actress Malaika Arora was also seen at arriving to pay her respects. Earlier, Salman Khan lashed at the paparazzi stationed outside a hospital in the city.

Salman Khan Holds Back Tears at Close Friend Kumud Rane's Funeral in Mumbai

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A few days ago, the actor was seen coming out of the Hinduja hospital in the Mahim area of the city when he was mobbed by the media personnel. As he walked towards his car, he took a step and firmly told the paparazzi to behave, after which they apologised and stopped filming the video. However, it was not confirmed as to whom the actor paid a visit at the hospital. Prior to this, Salman had assured his fans that he has plenty of attention from his vast social circle. The actor took to is X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he said that his previous statement about loneliness was simply a musing, and not the reflection of something that he is dealing with in life.

He wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (Hey, I wasn't talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys,your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra (ungrateful person) ever”. However, the actor then shared that sometimes his social battery runs out, and he just can’t deal with people. Hence, he prefers some “me time”. ‘Saare Saanp Paal Rakhe Hai’: Salman Khan Fans Question Mahesh Manjrekar’s Loyalty After His Photo With ‘Kala Hiran’ Maker Goes Viral.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi, breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get bored of being around people, so I take some time off, that's it... This time, no photos, you guys turned it into breaking news, Mom is asking, ‘What happened, Beta?’ Chill guys)”, he added.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).