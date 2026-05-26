Imtiaz Ali Clarifies ‘Good Girl Image’ Remark About Deepika Padukone, Says Being Mean to Her in This Lifetime Is ‘Impossible’

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has issued a public clarification to actor Deepika Padukone after his recent comments regarding her past public image and personal persona drew widespread attention online. Addressing her directly on social media, the director stated that his remarks were intended as humour and emphasised that he could never be unkind to her. The statement followed a viral interview clip where Ali discussed Padukone's casting in the 2012 film Cocktail, a project he wrote, referencing her transition from a "good girl" image to a more rebellious character. Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots for Ad in Bengaluru After ‘King’ Schedule With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town (Watch Viral Video).

What Did Imtiaz Ali Say About Deepika Padukone?

During a recent interview with News18, Ali recalled the casting process for Cocktail, which was directed by Homi Adajania. He revealed that Padukone was initially given the script to read for the role of Meera, a traditional character later portrayed by Diana Penty.

According to Ali, Padukone reached out to him after reading the script, at which point he suggested she test for the role of the wild and rebellious Veronica instead. Ali explained that the character of Veronica stood in stark contrast to how the public perceived Padukone at that phase of her career. He noted that, having spent time with the actor in social settings, he was aware of her livelier, more energetic side.

However, his subsequent comment that people have now "seen through the facade" and his use of the phrase "good girl image" prompted significant discussion and criticism among fans online.

Imtiaz Ali's Clarification

In response to the growing online traction of the interview clip, Ali shared a message on his Instagram Stories to prevent any misunderstanding. Sharing the text over a clip of the interview, the filmmaker addressed Padukone as his "pal" and "buddy," explaining that she has always been his safe option for humour.

Ali noted that while he believed Padukone herself would understand his lighthearted intent, he was advised that the comments could be misinterpreted. He explicitly wrote, "To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai (is not possible in this lifetime)." He added that he never expected he would need to issue a disclaimer to her, but decided to clear the air to ensure her feelings were not hurt. ‘You’re F**king Hot’: Rashmika Mandanna Confesses Love for Kriti Sanon at ‘Cocktail 2’ Event (Watch Video).

Imtiaz Ali Issues Clarification to Deepika Padukone Over ‘Good Girl Image’ Remark

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Padukone's performance as Veronica in Cocktail ultimately became a major critical and commercial milestone in her career, shifting public perception of her acting range. Ali and Padukone have previously collaborated on multiple successful cinematic projects, including Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Tamasha (2015).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).