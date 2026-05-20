Pregnant Deepika Padukone Shoots for Ad in Bengaluru After ‘King’ Schedule With Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town (Watch Viral Video)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was spotted filming a new commercial in Bengaluru on Wednesday, following the conclusion of her international shooting schedule in South Africa for the upcoming movie King. A behind-the-scenes video from the advertising set surfaced online and quickly gathered traction across social media platforms, capturing the actor during her professional commitments. ‘King’: Is Abhishek Bachchan’s Viral ‘Leaked’ Photo From Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Film Fake?.

Deepika Padukone Spotted Filming for Ad in Bengaluru

In the viral footage, Padukone is seen on location at a luxury hotel, for which she serves as a global brand ambassador. Dressed in a sharp, monochromatic blue pantsuit with her hair tied in a ponytail, she is observed executing fluid, light choreography for the cameras.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone Clicked Filming Ad in Bengaluru Amid ‘King’ Shoot

Deepika Padukone was seen shooting for hilton in banglore 🧿 pic.twitter.com/VI5G0XfV62 — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) May 19, 2026

The commercial shoot in her hometown of Bengaluru comes just days after the actor wrapped up a major production schedule in Cape Town, South Africa. In Cape Town, Padukone filmed an extensive sequence for the high-octane action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Leaked visuals from the South African set previously dominated internet trends earlier this month, revealing Padukone alongside her frequent co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. The international schedule reportedly involved a large-scale musical sequence filmed across various coastal locations in Cape Town.

Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Films

King stands as one of the most anticipated theatrical projects of the year and features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, the latter making her official big-screen debut. Jointly produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film is locked in for a festive holiday release on December 24, 2026. ‘King’ Shoot Leaked Video: Fans Spot Ranveer Singh and Daughter Dua on Set As Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Film Romantic Song (Watch).

Beyond King, Padukone’s upcoming cinematic slate includes Atlee’s highly anticipated pan-Indian venture titled Raaka, where she will star alongside Allu Arjun in an action-heavy role. Production insiders indicate that filming schedules are being systematically managed to accommodate her upcoming personal milestones, as she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, are expecting their second child.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).