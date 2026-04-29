Is Pooja Hegde Dating Rohan Mehra? Know About the ‘Baazaar’ Actor

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Speculation surrounding the personal life of actress Pooja Hegde has intensified following recent reports linking her to Baazaar actor Rohan Mehra. While the actress has historically kept her private life away from the spotlight, a new report suggests that the duo has been in a steady relationship for several years. Editor Pradeep E Raghav Suspended by SIFEA Following Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak.

Is Pooja Hegde in a Relationship with Rohan Mehra?

According to details shared by Filmfare, the bond between Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra is more than just a casual friendship. The publication indicates that the two have been dating for a significant period, though they have chosen to keep their involvement low-key. Public interest surged in 2024 after the pair were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant.

Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra Spotted After a Dinner Date in Mumbai in 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In a move that many fans interpreted as a sign of a serious relationship, the outing reportedly included Hegde’s parents. While the two did not pose together for the paparazzi, they were seen arriving and departing the venue in close proximity, fueling rumours that the relationship has reached a more formal stage.

Back in 2020, Pooja Hegde had dismissed rumours about her bond with Rohan Mehra during an interview with Pinkvilla, referring to him as a good friend.

Who is Rohan Mehra?

Rohan Mehra is an Indian actor who primarily works in Hindi cinema. He is the son of the late veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra and his wife, Kiran Mehra. Born in 1991, Rohan was raised in Mombasa, Kenya, and later moved to the United Kingdom for his higher education before returning to India to pursue a career in film. Rohan made his acting debut in the 2018 financial thriller Baazaar, starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Rohan Mehras Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Vinod Mehra (@rohanmehra)

Since his debut, he has expanded his portfolio with roles in the legal drama 420 IPC (2021) and the web series Four More Shots Please! and Kaala. Before stepping in front of the camera, he also gained industry experience working as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani.

This is not the first time Hegde and Mehra have been linked. Observers have noted their presence at various industry events over the last year, often maintaining a discreet distance to avoid media scrutiny. Earlier this year, a video surfaced online showing the two on a drive through the city, which initially reignited rumours that had first emerged as far back as 2020. Despite the mounting evidence and reports from major entertainment outlets, neither actor has issued an official statement regarding their status.

Pooja Hegde’s Professional Front

Pooja Hegde remains one of the most prominent names in both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. She is currently preparing for several high-profile projects, including Deva with Shahid Kapoor and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Varun Dhawan. Her career has been marked by a string of successes, including Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fact Check: Did Pooja Hegde Slap 'Pan-India' Star for Touching Her Inappropriately? Truth Behind Viral Claim.

As of now, the couple continues to maintain a "quiet" approach to their personal lives, leaving fans and the industry to look for further confirmation through their occasional public outings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).