Fact Check: Did Pooja Hegde Slap 'Pan-India' Star for Touching Her Inappropriately? Truth Behind Viral Claim

Social media has been flooded with claims involving actress Pooja Hegde and an alleged physical altercation with a prominent pan-India male star. The rumours, which stem from a viral interview attributed to the actress, suggest she slapped a co-star after he allegedly entered her caravan and behaved inappropriately. However, fact-checks and industry experts have confirmed that these reports are entirely fabricated. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Row: Kamal Haasan Comes Out in Support of Thalapathy Vijay Amid CBFC Controversy, Seeks Transparent Certification Process (View Post).

Did Pooja Hegde Slap Pan-India Star Over Misconduct?

The speculation gained momentum after several online portals carried quotes purportedly from Hegde, where she allegedly recalled an incident from the early days of her career. According to these unverified reports, a superstar co-star attempted to touch her inappropriately during a big-budget project, prompting her to retaliate physically.

The claims lacked a confirmed source or a link to an actual video or print interview, but the sensational nature of it caused it to trend rapidly across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Industry Experts Dismiss Reports

Well-known industry tracker and trade analyst Ramesh Bala was among the first to formally debunk the story. Taking to his social media handle, Bala clarified that the interview being cited by various outlets never actually took place.

"Rumor Check: The so-called interview attributed to #PoojaHegde going around is 100% fake. Don’t share misleading content!" Bala posted on X, urging fans to exercise caution with unverified news.

Did Pooja Hegde Accuse Pan-India Star of Misconduct?

⚠️ Rumor Check: The so-called interview attributed to #PoojaHegde going around is 100% fake. Don’t share misleading content! ❌ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 19, 2026

Other trade experts have echoed this sentiment, noting that the quotes appear to be clickbait designed to capitalise on the actress's massive pan-India following.

Conclusion: Fake News

The claim that Pooja Hegde slapped a pan-India star is False. The viral quotes were part of a fabricated interview that has been dismissed by credible industry trackers. Fans and readers are encouraged to verify such sensational news through official channels before sharing.

Pooja Hegde’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde's Current Projects

Pooja Hegde is currently one of the busiest actresses in the Indian film industry, with a professional reputation for maintaining positive relationships with her co-stars. She has previously worked with top-tier actors like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Salman Khan without any such incidents being reported by credible industry sources or production crews. Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Celebrate Her 40th Birthday in Intimate Bash With Besties Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor? Here’s the TRUTH Behind Viral Photos on X.

Pooja Hegde will be next seen as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated farewell film, Jana Nayagan. The Tamil action drama, which was initially scheduled for a January 9, 2026, release, has been postponed indefinitely due to a clash with the Censor Board.

Fact check

Claim : Pooja Hegde slaps pan-India star for misbehaving with her during film shoot Conclusion : Industry insiders dismissed the viral rumour as '100% fake'. clarifying that the alleged interview where Pooja Hegde claimed to have slapped a co-star, never happened Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).