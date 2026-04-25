Editor Pradeep E Raghav Suspended by SIFEA Following Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak

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The Southern India Film Editor’s Association (SIFEA) has officially suspended film editor Pradeep E Raghav, citing professional negligence and the violation of union bylaws in connection with the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan. The decision was finalised during an emergency executive committee meeting on Friday, following weeks of industry-wide outrage over the film's illegal online leak. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Actress Mamitha Baiju Calls Leak ‘Deeply Painful’; Nine Arrested in Thalapathy Vijay Film Piracy Case.

Editor Pradeep E Raghav Faces Union Action

In a formal statement signed by President V. Gopikrishna and General Secretary N. B. Umashankarbabu, the association revealed that Raghav had repeatedly breached union protocols. The primary charge involved the employment of non-union members as assistant editors on high-profile projects, including Jana Nayagan. SIFEA emphasised that these guidelines exist to maintain industry standards and security. By bypassing these regulations, the association argued that Raghav undermined the collective functioning of the film fraternity.

Pradeep E Raghav Admits Negligence in Leak Case

While the association clarified that Raghav may not have been the direct perpetrator of the Jana Nayagan leak, they noted that he admitted to "negligence" in overseeing the editing process. This lack of oversight reportedly created the security loophole that allowed unauthorised individuals to access and circulate the film’s footage. “The association has a responsibility to prevent such undesirable incidents in the future to protect the integrity of the film industry. If this trend continues, the very functioning of the industry is at risk,” the official statement read.

SIFEA Suspends Editor

The suspension is effective immediately. SIFEA has confirmed it will withdraw all support and collaboration from Raghav during this period. Furthermore, the body has urged other film associations to uphold union discipline to prevent similar setbacks for producers and creators. This administrative action follows the recent arrest of nine individuals by the State Cyber Crime Wing, including a freelance assistant editor who allegedly stole the data from a shared studio space. Thalapathy Vijay’s Father SA Chandrasekhar REACTS to ‘Jana Nayagan’ Row, Reveals They Expected Release Hurdles (Watch Video)

'Jana Nayagan' Faces Delay

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, has faced a tumultuous journey toward the screen. Originally slated for a January 9 release, the film was delayed by months of legal disputes with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The subsequent leak of the high-definition footage on April 9 dealt a massive commercial blow to the makers, especially as the film marks Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic venture before his full-time entry into politics. The film features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj and Mamitha Baiju.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).