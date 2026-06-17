‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Calls Govind Namdev ‘Spineless’, Alleges Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera May Have Threatened Actor

Mumbai: The pre-release drama surrounding the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has escalated dramatically, as producer Amit Jani has launched a scathing attack on veteran actor Govind Namdev, publicly labelling him 'spineless' and hinting at possible intimidation by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera. This comes amidst a legal tussle where Namdev has distanced himself from the film, claiming he was misled by the makers, and Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court to block the film's release. ‘Kala Hiran’ Producer Amit Jani Sends Legal Notice to Govind Namdev, Demands INR 50 Lakh Fine and Public Apology.

Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Claims Govind Namdev Read Whole Script

Producer Amit Jani of Jani Firefox Films has vehemently disputed Govind Namdev's assertions that he was unaware of the true nature of Kala Hiran. Jani claims that the 71-year-old actor was fully privy to the script and its controversial subject matter from the outset. According to Jani, Namdev not only read the entire script but also signed an agreement for his role in the film and its potential sequel.

"Everybody knows you can't get an actor to shoot without getting them a script," Jani stated in a video message. He further elaborated that Namdev's multi-day shoot for extensive courtroom scenes, depicting details like deer hair in a car's tyre and a re-done post-mortem report from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, clearly indicated the film's premise.

Namdev, who also starred with Salman Khan in the 2009 hit 'Wanted', publicly distanced himself from 'Kala Hiran' after watching its teaser, which was released on June 12, 2026. He told media outlets, including Amar Ujala, that he was "shaken to the core" and felt "kept in the dark and used," claiming he was initially told the project was titled Sambhal and would only depict factual courtroom proceedings, not target Salman Khan.

Legal Notices and Allegations of Intimidation

In response to Namdev's remarks, Amit Jani issued a legal notice to the actor on June 16, 2026. The notice demands a public apology from Namdev within seven days and seeks INR 50 lakh in compensation for damages to the production house, threatening further legal action if demands are not met.

Jani did not mince words in his online statements, accusing Namdev of being weak-willed. "The backbone of an actor is so weak that he is trying to lick the dust off the shoes of a superstar," Jani reportedly said.

The producer took his accusations a step further, directly linking Namdev's sudden change of stance to potential external pressure. During an interview with NDTV, Jani explicitly questioned if Govind Namdev had been threatened, stating, "Inhe ya toh dhamki mil gayi hai, Salman Khan ki Shera-pera ne phone kar diya unko, ki beta tum bohotuchal rahe ho. Yaa phir unko laga ki wahan toh paisa le liya. payment ho gaya, cheque mil gaya. Ab main ek kaam karta hoon, Salman ka bhi bhala ban jaata hoon."

"To make a name, a person whose credibility should've been intact has show he is spinless."This explosive accusation introduces a new, serious dimension to the ongoing conflict.

Salman Khan's Legal Challenge and Film Details

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has also taken legal action to prevent the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. On June 12, 2026, Khan approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an immediate stay on the film's production, promotion, and release. His plea argues that the film infringes upon his personality rights and uses a lookalike, 'Ayaan Khan' (played by Kashif Iqbal Khan), styled with his iconic bracelet, to create a false and misleading narrative about the blackbuck poaching case. The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the filmmakers, with a hearing scheduled for June 19, 2026. ‘Kala Hiran’: Who Is the Actor Playing Salman Khan in Controversial Movie Based on Blackbuck Poaching Case?.

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is directed by Bharat S Shrinate. The film's teaser, which has garnered over 1.6 million views, is dedicated to Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan and the Bishnoi community. The controversy continues to brew as the film awaits censor board approval and faces significant legal hurdles before any potential release.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).