‘Kala Hiran’: Who Is the Actor Playing Salman Khan in Controversial Movie Based on Blackbuck Poaching Case?

A new Bollywood film inspired by Salman Khan's infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case has sparked intense public controversy and an immediate legal battle. Titled Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, the film’s sudden trailer release has prompted the Bollywood superstar's legal team to approach the Delhi High Court seeking an ad-interim injunction to halt the movie’s distribution, marketing, and screening. The actor's representatives argue that the project unlawfully exploits and misrepresents Khan’s persona, citing past court orders that protect his publicity rights. Govind Namdev Supports Salman Khan Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Says He Was Kept in the Dark About Movie’s Plot.

‘Kala Hiran’ Teaser Out

The filmmakers escalated tensions by releasing the official first-look teaser on Friday, June 12, advancing it from its originally scheduled June 20 release date. The teaser immediately went viral online, drawing widespread attention for its direct, thinly veiled references to Salman Khan and the legal drama surrounding him. Set primarily against the backdrop of a high-stakes courtroom, the video explicitly flashes back to the night of October 2, 1998, in Kankani, Rajasthan, where the protagonist is accused of killing a blackbuck.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Kala Hiran’:

The footage also weaves in highly volatile modern elements, including a primary antagonist named "Lion Bishnoi" a character heavily modelled after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The character is shown operating from behind bars, issuing threats and demanding "life, not money" to avenge the poached animal.

Who Is the Actor Playing Salman Khan in ‘Kala Hiran’?

The central figure resembling Salman Khan is portrayed by actor Kashif Iqbal Khan. In the film, his character is named "Ayaan Khan," but the physical presentation leaves little room for ambiguity. In the teaser, Kashif Iqbal Khan wears a tight black T-shirt and closely mimics Salman Khan's signature hair, physical stature, and distinct mannerisms.

A Still from ‘Kala Hiran’ Teaser

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

Crucially, the lookalike character sports a prominent turquoise-stone silver bracelet on his wrist, an accessory that has been Salman Khan’s highly recognisable, real-life personal trademark for decades. The teaser also portrays the character handling a firearm, referencing the parallel Arms Act case that the superstar battled for years.

More About ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy’

is produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani Firefox Media Private Limited and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. According to the producers, the crime thriller is intended to be a commentary on the legal struggle and a testament to the environmental principles of the Bishnoi community rather than a direct, unauthorised biography of the actor. The film boasts a notable supporting cast of veteran actors, including Mukesh Tiwari, playing a prominent lead role. Govind Namdev, who portrays a senior advocate fighting the courtroom battle on behalf of the Bishnoi community. Kamlesh Sawant and Naresh Gosain in pivotal supporting roles.

The project has already faced internal friction. Following the teaser release, veteran actor Govind Namdev publicly distanced himself from the film, claiming he was "kept in the dark" by the production house. Namdev stated he was told the project was a standard courtroom drama titled Sambhal and was never informed that a character explicitly mimicking Salman Khan would be central to the plot, adding that he would never knowingly participate in a project targeting the superstar.

Salman Khan's Blackbuck Case

The cinematic narrative is drawn from real-life events dating back to September and October 1998. While shooting the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Salman Khan, along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam Kothari, was accused of hunting endangered blackbucks in Kankani village. The incident deeply outraged the local Bishnoi community, who consider the blackbuck sacred and traditionally practice strict wildlife conservation. ‘Kala Hiran’ Teaser Releases Amid Salman Khan’s Legal Case; Actor’s Lookalike and Blackbuck Case References Seen (Watch Video).

While his co-stars were eventually acquitted due to a lack of conclusive evidence, Salman Khan was convicted by a trial court in 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison under the Wildlife Protection Act. The actor was later granted bail, and his legal appeals remain active within the higher Indian judicial system. The Delhi High Court has formally issued notices to producer Amit Jani, director Bharat S Shrinate, and casting director Akshay Pandey, demanding an official response to the stay application.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).