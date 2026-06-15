Govind Namdev Supports Salman Khan Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Says He Was Kept in the Dark About Movie’s Plot

Bollywood veteran Govind Namdev has made startling revelations against the makers of the controversial film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that he was deceived regarding the project's storyline and its intent to portray superstar Salman Khan. Namdev's candid statements come amidst a significant legal challenge mounted by Salman Khan himself against the film's release, adding another layer to the unfolding drama surrounding the blackbuck poaching case. ‘Kala Hiran’ Teaser Releases Amid Salman Khan’s Legal Case; Actor’s Lookalike and Blackbuck Case References Seen (Watch Video).

Govind Namdev Distances Himself from Kala Hiran Row

In a recent interview with Amar Ujala, 71-year-old Govind Namdev revealed he was "shaken to the core" after watching the film's first-look video, which prominently features a character bearing a striking resemblance to Salman Khan. "As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I was shot for," Namdev stated. He passionately affirmed his unwavering loyalty to Salman Khan, whom he considers a close friend, declaring, "I would never do a film against Salman Khan."

Namdev claims the project was initially presented to him under the title Sambhal, and later Kala Hiran, with the assurance that it would strictly depict courtroom proceedings related to the 1998 blackbuck case without adding any new, fictional elements. He agreed to participate, believing he was only enacting objective court scenes. "We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and misrepresented in this manner in the film," he asserted, feeling "kept in the dark and used."

More About ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy’

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani Firefox Media Private Limited and directed by Bharat S. Shrinate. The film draws inspiration from the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching incident in Kankani village, Jodhpur, where Salman Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks.

The film's first-look video, released on June 12, features actor Kashif Iqbal Khan portraying a character eerily similar to Salman Khan, complete with a black T-shirt and the superstar's signature bracelet. The character is reportedly shown in a negative light, while Govind Namdev plays an advocate fighting for justice on behalf of the Bishnoi community.

Salman Khan's legal team has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the film's release, arguing that it violates his personality rights and presents a false and misleading portrayal. The court has issued notices to the film's producers and scheduled the next hearing for June 19, 2026. Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Seeks Stay on Release.

Producer Amit Jani, however, has maintained that the film is not a biopic of Salman Khan but rather focuses on the Bishnoi community's dedication to wildlife conservation. He has also alleged receiving death threats and online abuse, accusing Khan of attempting to intimidate those involved in the project. The makers have included a disclaimer stating that all characters and events are fictional, despite being inspired by the 1998 incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).