‘Kala Hiran’ Teaser Releases Amid Salman Khan’s Legal Case; Actor’s Lookalike and Blackbuck Case References Seen (Watch Video)

The first-look teaser for Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a crime thriller and courtroom drama, has become a focal point of discussion since its release on June 12, 2026. The teaser prominently features a character, identified as Ayaan Khan (played by Kashif Iqbal Khan), who bears a striking resemblance to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, complete with a turquoise bracelet, and directly alludes to the infamous 1998 blackbuck hunting incident. This immediate and widespread recognition has propelled the teaser to viral status, simultaneously triggering a significant legal challenge from Khan's representatives. Salman Khan Takes Legal Action Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Makers, Seeks Stay on Film’s Release.

'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy' Teaser - Watch Video:

'Kala Hiran' Controversial Teaser Sparks Legal Battle

Salman Khan's legal team has taken swift action, reportedly sending notices to the filmmakers and subsequently approaching the Delhi High Court. The plea seeks an urgent stay on the production, promotion, and release of "Kala Hiran," alleging that the film infringes upon Khan's personality rights and could prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings related to the 1998 blackbuck case. Khan's counsel argued that while his name is not explicitly used, the character's depiction, including the lookalike and the blue bracelet, makes him readily identifiable, creating a misleading impression. The legal notice also reportedly demanded the removal of all promotional material and an unconditional public apology. Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC Against Film 'Kala Hiran', Seeks Restraint on Teaser and Release.

'Kala Hiran' Teaser: Unmistakable References and Character Parallels to Salman Khan

Produced by Amit Jani under Jani Firefox Media Private Limited and directed by Bharat S Shrinate, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is being openly described as drawing from the blackbuck hunting case linked to Salman Khan during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

The teaser presents a courtroom setting, with the events of October 2, 1998, forming the core narrative. Beyond the Salman Khan lookalike, the teaser introduces a character named Lion Bishnoi, widely speculated to be inspired by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose community holds the blackbuck as sacred. References are also made to the Bishnoi community's historical sacrifice to protect animals, further cementing the film's thematic ties to the real-life controversy. Delhi HC Issues Notice on Salman Khan's Plea Against Release, Promotion of Film 'Kala Hiran'.

'Kala Hiran' Makers Defiant Amidst Objections by Salman Khan

Despite the legal objections and notices, the makers of Kala Hiran proceeded with the teaser's release. Producer Amit Jani has reportedly maintained that the film is not a biography of Salman Khan and that audiences are drawing their own conclusions based on similarities. Jani has also alleged that the legal notice is an attempt to intimidate the film's team, asserting creative freedom. The film's narrative is expected to explore the legal battle, media attention, and wider public discourse surrounding the blackbuck case, blending legal proceedings with dramatic storytelling.

'Kala Hiran' Makers' Disclaimer

In the Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy trailer video description, a disclaimer has been placed by the makers, saying, "​Work of Fiction and Coincidence: All characters and events in this film are entirely fictional. The film is strictly based on a fictional story. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, places, or entities is purely coincidental. ​Inspiration and Creative Liberty: Although this film is inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, several elements have been added fictionally for the entertainment of the audience. These fictionalized sequences have no connection to reality."

The unfolding legal dispute between Salman Khan and the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy highlights the complex interplay between creative expression and personality rights in the entertainment industry. As the film continues to generate significant public and legal attention, its eventual release and the outcome of the court proceedings will be closely watched, potentially setting precedents for future projects inspired by real-life events and public figures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).