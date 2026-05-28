Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Introduce Baby Vihaan to Paparazzi at Mumbai Airport, Make a Gentle Request

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a rare public appearance with their infant son, Vihaan Kaushal, at the Mumbai airport. During the outing, the high-profile couple briefly introduced their baby boy to the present media persons while explicitly requesting the photographers to refrain from taking pictures or recording videos of the child to safeguard his privacy. New Mom Katrina Kaif Seen for the First Time Since Son Vihaan's Birth, Actress Smiles Through Mask (Watch Video).

After ViRushka, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Ask Paps to Not Click Photos of Their Son

Following in the footsteps of fellow high-profile celebrity parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (popularly known as Virushka), Kaif and Kaushal have established clear boundaries regarding their child's public exposure. The couple interacted with the media personnel stationed at the airport terminal on Monday morning.

While Kaushal allowed himself to be photographed by the shutterbugs, Kaif, who was carrying the infant in her arms, requested that the photographers lower their cameras. According to eye-witness accounts from the media cohort on-site, Kaif politely asked not to be photographed with the baby but used the opportunity to introduce Vihaan to the paparazzi face-to-face. "Katrina was with Vicky, but she asked not to be photographed with the baby and introduced the baby to the paparazzi," shared a photographer who was present during the interaction.

A Measured Balance of Publicity and Privacy

The decision to formally introduce their son without allowing digital or print publication reflects a growing trend among the Bollywood elite looking to balance intense public interest with parental protective measures. While the couple has occasionally shared personal milestones on social media such as Kaif's recent birthday post for Kaushal that included a glimpse of their son and a birthday cake reading "happy birthday papa" they have strictly limited direct press coverage of the infant.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. On the professional front, Kaushal is currently preparing for his upcoming release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. Vicky Kaushal Faces Backlash After His ‘Wife Jokes’ From Wedding Go Viral; Netizens Call Out Actor As ‘Misogynistic’ (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Kaif has taken a temporary step back from film commitments to focus on parenting and expanding her corporate cosmetics enterprise, Kay Beauty.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).