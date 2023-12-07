Actress Lara Dutta, who was recently seen in the streaming series Charlie Chopra And The Mystery Of Solang Valley, has said that the world of social media and the Internet has made everyone a health expert and that it’s a very unsettling precedent. The actress said that in matters of health one should always consult the professionals who have invested their time and energy in research and have a deep understanding of the subject. Lara Dutta: I’m Having More Fun Now Than I Did in My 20s as an Actor.

The Kaun Banegi Shikharwati actress attended the Media Roundtable on Empowering Menopause Conversations on Thursday, where she spoke about menstrual health. She said, “All of us today with everything that we are exposed to, we have all become Google, Instagram doctors. Even for women, we are bombarded constantly with so much information. Today, if you want to know what you’re going through even if you mistakenly click on one link, the algorithm will throw up multiple posts about the same thing.”

She further mentioned: “They all may sound like the right fixes to what I’m going through. But, at the end of the day, are they the experts? Are they the people who really know what my personal experience is, and just because it has worked for someone, will it work for me? I believe in people, who have put their time, money, research and effort into actually getting the right kind of information.”

