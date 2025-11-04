Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is grabbing headlines for her Canada Tour 2025, but for the wrong reasons. What was expected to be a glamorous evening filled with songs, interactions, and entertainment at the “Dil Se Madhuri” concert on November 2 in Toronto turned into a night of disappointment for many attendees. The Bollywood diva reportedly arrived three hours late for her show, leaving the audience frustrated. Several fans took to social media to slam the actress and the organisers for their irresponsible behaviour. Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar and Vidya Balan Groove to the Iconic Song ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’ Song at Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday Bash (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit’s Toronto Show Sparks Controversy

A viral clip from Madhuri Dixit's November 2 Toronto show, capturing the actress' stage performance, was shared by several attendees online. In their posts, they claimed that the actress arrived nearly three hours late for the show. One of the videos included an overlay text that read, "If I could give you one piece of advice, it's to not attend the Madhuri Dixit Tour... save your money."

Madhuri Dixit Announces Dil Se Madhuri Tour in USA and Canada

Other attendees took to the comment section and shared their experiences with the delay. One user wrote, "I honestly don't know if it was the organisers or her that decided for her to come at 10 pm. On my ticket, it said that the start time was 7:30 pm. It did not state any pre-shows. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience's time." Another user wrote, "Horrible, horrible show, avoid it".

Madhuri Dixit Arrives 3 Hours Late for Her Toronto Show, Fans Call Out the Actress

Madhuri Dixit and her team are yet to officially address the issue or respond to the incident. Madhuri Dixit Flaunts ‘Hum Apke Hain Kaun’ Treasure Found on Set.

Madhuri Dixit’s Work Front

On the movie front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. There are no official announcements regarding the actress' upcoming projects.

