If you're wondering what to binge-watch next, OTT platforms have you covered this week. From intense thrillers and dark dramas to feel-good comedies and much-awaited new seasons, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 are rolling out a packed slate of fresh content. Here's a look at the major OTT releases arriving this week.

OTT Releases of the Week

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' (December 16) – Watch Trailer:

Starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat makes its OTT debut today. What begins as a sweet, classic love story soon spirals into a toxic and intense drama, packed with emotional highs and lows. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

'Mrs Deshpande' (December 19) – Watch Trailer:

Leaving behind glamour and grace, Madhuri Dixit steps into a chilling role in Mrs Deshpande. Adapted from the French series La Mante, the show follows an ordinary-looking woman hiding a horrifying secret she is a serial killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the teaser had already stunned audiences with its dark tone and clever use of Madhuri’s iconic songs. The series premieres exclusively on JioHotstar.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4' (December 20) – Watch Trailer:

Kapil Sharma returns with his laughter-filled “mastiverse” in The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. Joining him once again are Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, while Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh add to the madness. With weekly episodes and a star-studded guest lineup, the comedy show begins streaming on Netflix from December 20, 2025.

'Four More Shots Please Season 4' (December 19) – Watch Trailer:

The girls are back for one final round. The International Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please returns with Season 4, promising more chaos, friendships, messy relationships, and its signature “Aisi Ki Taisi” energy. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, the season also features Dino Morea, Prateik Smita Patil, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha and Ankur Rathee. The show will drop on Prime Video.

'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' (December 19) – Watch Trailer:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as Inspector Jatin Yadav in this gripping murder mystery. The story revolves around the shocking murder of the Bansal family on a dark, ominous night. The ensemble cast includes Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Revathi, Sanjay Kapoor and Deepti Naval. The film releases on Netflix.

'Thamma' (December 16) – Watch Trailer:

For fans of horror-comedy, Thamma promises a fun ride. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is set in a mythical world. Ayushmann plays Alok, humanity’s last hope, while Rashmika portrays Tadaka, a mystical being. Nawazuddin appears as Yakshasan, the terrifying antagonist. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video.

'Fallout Season 2' (December 18) – Watch Trailer:

Based on the iconic video game, Fallout Season 2 continues Lucy and The Ghoul’s journey to New Vegas, where shocking truths about Vault-Tec and the pre-war world begin to surface. The post-apocalyptic series drops on Amazon Prime Video.

'Emily in Paris Season 5' (December 18) – Watch Trailer:

Emily returns with a new chapter in Rome, now heading the Agence Grateau office. As she navigates professional challenges, she also faces emotional conflicts tied to Paris and her evolving relationship with Marcello, an Italian cashmere heir. Emily in Paris Season 5 premieres on Netflix on December 18 at 1:30 PM with all 10 episodes.

'The Great Flood' (December 19) – Watch Trailer:

This Korean sci-fi film follows An-na, an AI researcher and her son Ja-in, as they fight to survive in a high-rise building after a catastrophic global flood devastates the planet. The Great Flood streams on Netflix.

