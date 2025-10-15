Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to embrace fatherhood and recently shared his excitement while giving fans a peek into Katrina Kaif’s upcoming delivery. The couple, who announced Katrina’s pregnancy in September, have been capturing hearts with their sweet moments, and Vicky’s latest candid comments have added to the buzz. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Pregnancy: Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Others Shower Love and Congratulations on Soon-To-Be Parents.

Vicky Kaushal Hints at Katrina Kaif’s Imminent Delivery

During the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave in Mumbai, Vicky spoke on stage with Nikhil Taneja about stepping into this new chapter of life. When asked what he’s most looking forward to, Vicky laughed and said, “Just being a dad.” He described fatherhood as “a huge blessing” and hinted that the delivery might be near, adding, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house).”

Sunny Kaushal Shares Family Excitement

The excitement in the Kaushal family is palpable. Earlier this month, Sunny Kaushal who is going to be Chachu soon, shared how everyone is thrilled yet nervous about the arrival of the little one. He said, “Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai. Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (It’s happy news and everyone is delighted We’re also nervous about what lies ahead) so we are just waiting for that day to come.” Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy! Actress' Blossoming Baby Bump Captured in Heartwarming Polaroid With Husband (View Pic)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement

Vicky and Katrina announced their pregnancy with a heartfelt black-and-white Polaroid on Instagram, showing Katrina cradling her baby bump while Vicky rested his head affectionately against hers. Their caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The couple, who tied the knot in a royal wedding at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, in 2021, are yet to share the screen together in a film. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Vicky and Katrina’s journey into parenthood, cheering for the couple as they prepare for this special new chapter in their lives.

