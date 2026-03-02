The Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai was transformed into a high-fashion runway on Sunday, March 1, as the Zee Cine Awards 2026 celebrated the biggest achievements in Hindi cinema. While the night featured several high-octane performances and major wins, debutant Ahaan Panday stole the show with a humorous and self-deprecating acceptance speech after winning Best Debut (Male) for his role as Krish Kapoor in the musical blockbuster Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Win ‘Most Iconic Debut’ Award at BH OTT India Fest 2025; ‘Saiyaara’ Duo Steals Spotlight Again After Gen Z Icon Honour (Watch Video)

Watch Ahaan Panday’s ‘Madness’ Speech:

Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Speech

The 24th edition of the awards, themed "Yeh Pal Hai Fans Ka," placed a spotlight on the emotional connection between stars and their audiences, a sentiment echoed throughout Panday’s viral moment on stage. Panday, who made his debut in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama, delivered one of the most memorable speeches of the evening. Reflecting on his unconventional childhood and early acting days, he charmed the audience with his honesty about his "weird" journey to the big screen.

Ahaan Panday’s Red Carpet Moment - Watch Video

Ahaan Panday Recalls ‘Weird’ Childhood in Speech

“When I think about my childhood, one thought comes to my mind. I was a little crazy. I was completely utterly and entirely mental,” Panday admitted. He detailed his childhood failures to become Spiderman, Batman, or even a Hogwarts student. “I was stuck in Shri Vidya Keval Mandal. But my mother’s friends always used to say, ‘He’s a really, really weird boy. He will definitely become an actor.’” He moved the audience by recalling his first-ever stage role, “I enrolled in my speech and drama school. And with all my heart, mind and soul, I got my first role. I became a tree. Tree. And I was proud. I was a proud bear and puzzle. And now, after 20 years, I am standing in front of you all with this award.” ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday Reveals He’s a BLINK, Names THIS BLACKPINK Idol As His Favourite in Viral Video – WATCH.

Ahaan Panday Thanks Aneet Padda

Panday expressed deep gratitude to director Mohit Suri for "giving birth to Krish Kapoor" and specifically mentioned his co-star, Aneet Padda, who also took home the trophy for Best Debut (Female) for her portrayal of Vaani Batra in the same film. In a touching moment, Panday thanked Padda for "reminding me that love exists in a human form." The two actors, whose chemistry in Saiyaara propelled the film to a historic INR 579 crore global box office haul, were celebrated as the breakout stars of the year.

Aneet Padda Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Shine on Red Carpet

The Saiyaara stars also turned heads on the red carpet with their standout style choices. Ahaan Panday opted for a polished navy-blue suit paired with a matching light blue shirt, elevating the classic look with a striking diamond brooch and a bold statement pendant. Meanwhile, Aneet Padda embraced timeless elegance in a custom ivory saree by Gauri & Nainika, featuring a halter-neck blouse and a modern pallu drape, completed with dewy makeup and statement earrings. As Ahaan Panday Turns 28, His ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda Drops Heartfelt Birthday Post for Him, Pens ‘Thank You for Giving World the Gift of You’.

Telecast and Streaming Details

For fans who missed the live ceremony, the Zee Cine Awards 2026 are expected to premiere on television toward the end of March. The show will be telecast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV, with digital streaming available on ZEE5. While the official broadcast date is yet to be announced, the gala promised show-stopping performances from Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and Sonam Bajwa.

