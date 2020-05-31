Malang 2: Mohit Suri Is Ready with the First Draft of Aditya Roy Kapur Film Sequel

The Entire Cast of Mohit Suri's Malang (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Sunday said he has completed writing the first draft of the sequel of his hit, Malang. Directed by Suri, the film featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It was released earlier this year. The director took to Twitter and shared a picture of the script's title page, quoting iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur To Reunite For Malang Sequel?

"To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2," he wrote. Recently, the makers announced that the team of "Malang", along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, was currently working on the script. Disha Patani Sporting a Monokini In This Throwback Picture From Malang is Giving Us Beachy Vibes Amid Lockdown!

Mohit Suri Ready With the First Draft of Malang 2

Set in Goa, the 2020 romantic-thriller was produced by T-Series and Luv Films. "Malang" reunited Suri and Kapur after their 2013 blockbuster "Aashiqui 2".