‘Peeliya Prabal’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Major Health Concerns Among Fans

A cryptic social media post by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has triggered intense speculation and concern online. Late-night messages from the 83-year-old actor frequently capture the attention of millions, but his recent short phrase, "Peeliya Prabal, ja ja." (Jaundice is strong!! Go, go), has left both fans and commentators scrambling to decode its true meaning. While some fear it points to an underlying health update, others are convinced it is a coded nod to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season. Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Says THIS in Cryptic Post Amid Hospitalisation Buzz.

Amitabh Bachchan Suffering From Jaundice?

The brief, enigmatic update instantly sparked concerns regarding the veteran actor's physical well-being. The inclusion of the Hindi word Peeliya, which translates to jaundice, led many followers to believe he might be battling the medical condition. Jaundice is a clinical state characterised by the yellowing of the skin and eyes, caused by an excess of bilirubin in the blood, often serving as a key indicator of liver dysfunction or infection.

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Post on X

T 5748 - पीलिया प्रबल !! जा जा 😉🥸 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2026

A concerned fan wrote, "Sir, dhyaan rakho apna," while another commented, "Get some rest, Big B."

Given Bachchan's well-documented medical history, fans are uniquely sensitive to any health-related terminology in his posts. The actor has been open in the past about surviving on 25% liver function after contracting Hepatitis B from a blood transfusion following his infamous 1982 Coolie accident, making any mention of liver-adjacent illnesses a quick cause for alarm.

Did Amitabh Bachchan Take a Dig at Chennai Super Kings?

However, an alternative theory quickly gained traction across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). A significant segment of the internet believes the actor was not sharing a medical diagnosis, but rather using colour-based wordplay to comment on the IPL. In this context, "Peeliya" (yellow) is interpreted as a direct reference to the distinct yellow jerseys of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Cricket enthusiasts and internet sleuths immediately began translating the post as a competitive jibe aimed at the franchise."CSK ko bol rhe hain ye tweet maine decode kar li," (He is talking about CSK, I have decoded this tweet) one user remarked.

Another fan simply added, "For CSK... maybe," suggesting the phrase "ja ja" was Bachchan's way of telling the "yellow army" to back down or clear the way. ‘Bokhla Gye Log’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Midnight Post on X Leaves Netizens Baffled (See Post).

As of now, no official statement has been released by Amitabh Bachchan’s representatives or medical team to clarify whether the post was a lighthearted piece of sports commentary or a genuine reflection of his health. The veteran actor is widely known for his highly idiosyncratic social media style, regularly posting numbered thoughts, cryptic abbreviations, and abstract Hindi poetry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).