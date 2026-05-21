‘Bokhla Gye Log’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Midnight Post on X Leaves Netizens Baffled (See Post)

Mumbai, May 21: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again stirred social media curiosity after sharing a cryptic late-night message on X, prompting widespread reactions from fans. On May 21, 2026, at 1:23 am, the 83-year-old actor posted under his trademark chronological tweet format: "T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur," he wrote in a post on X.

The statement roughly translates to, "People got flustered; expressed thoughts - whether understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken." Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Says THIS in Cryptic Post Amid Hospitalisation Buzz.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Midnight Post on X

T 5747 - बौखला गए लोग ; विचार व्यक्त किए - कोई समझें या न समझे, लिए के दिए बन गए ज़रूर — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 20, 2026

Within hours, the post drew tens of thousands of views and hundreds of responses, with users attempting to interpret the meaning behind the veteran actor's words. While some followers viewed the message as a philosophical reflection on human behaviour and online discourse, others admitted they found the wording difficult to understand.

One user jokingly commented, "Your thoughts are like that, which only your own mind can decode." The actor has not issued any clarification or follow-up post explaining the remark. However, the post comes amid ongoing online reports claiming that Big B has been hospitalised due to health issues. Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Sleepless Nights, Says Soulful Classical Music Is His ‘Best Cure’.

Known for maintaining a highly active presence on social media, Bachchan has for years used his X account as a digital diary, numbering each post with a "T" followed by a running count.

In recent years, he has increasingly shared abstract observations, philosophical one-liners, and brief reflections on life and human nature, often leaving followers to interpret the context themselves. On the professional front, he was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)