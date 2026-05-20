Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Big B Says THIS in Cryptic Post Amid Hospitalisation Buzz

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan sparked widespread concern online following reports of his hospitalisation at a Mumbai medical facility. While fans flooded social media with well-wishes, sources close to the veteran actor clarified that the visit was part of a routine medical assessment rather than an emergency admission. Amid the circulating rumours, Bachchan released a cryptic message on his personal blog, which many have interpreted as a subtle response to the ongoing speculation regarding his health. Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Sleepless Nights, Says Soulful Classical Music Is His ‘Best Cure’.

Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalised?

Speculation intensified after reports emerged claiming that the 83-year-old actor had been admitted to the VIP wing of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai due to stomach-related issues, with further claims that his son, Abhishek Bachchan, had visited him. The reports quickly gained traction, prompting widespread concern from his global fanbase.

However, industry sources and subsequent updates confirmed that the actor is in good health and has already returned home. A source close to the actor clarified that Bachchan visited the hospital for his standard monthly check-up and returned home immediately after the examination. Further dispelling the hospitalisation claims, observers noted that the actor had conducted his traditional weekly greeting with fans outside his residence, Jalsa, just a day prior to the media reports.

Amitabh Bachchan Health Update

"Direct reports from sources close to the family have officially labelled the viral hospitalisation claims as "absolutely fake", assuring the public that the actor is in excellent health. Speaking exclusively to TOI, a source stated, “Mr Bachchan did visit Nanavati Hospital on Saturday, however, it was a regular check-up, which he goes for every month, and he returned home after that.”

The source further clarified the situation to TOI, adding, “The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day. He is currently at home.” Another insider close to the family echoed these remarks, reiterating that the rumours were entirely baseless.

Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Post

Amid the growing online chatter, Bachchan took to his official blog in the early hours of Wednesday morning to share a poetic post in Hindi. The note featured the line, "Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen," which loosely translates to, "When the eagle falls silent, the parrots begin to chatter." The veteran actor concluded the blog post by sending "Love, Prayers and more" to his readers, choosing not to address the health rumours directly. Followers and media analysts have widely viewed the metaphorical poem as a lighthearted critique of the unverified claims and gossip surrounding his medical status.

Amitabh Bachchan's Workfront

This is not the first instance where false or exaggerated reports regarding Bachchan’s health have circulated. Due to a history of abdominal complications originating from a severe onset injury during the filming of Coolie in 1982, public interest and anxiety regarding his medical visits remain consistently high. Quote of the Day: ‘Good Deeds Shouldn’t Be a Transaction’ – Amitabh Bachchan Shares Powerful Note on Selfless Kindness.

Despite the recurring speculation, the actor continues to maintain a highly active professional schedule. Bachchan is currently preparing to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, alongside co-star Prabhas, with filming expected to continue in Hyderabad.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ToI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).