‘Pritam and Pedro’: Arshad Warsi Shares How Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Trusts Him With Diverse Roles

Mumbai, June 16: Actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his working experience with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. He highlighted the trust and creative freedom he has received over the years. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actor shared how Hirani’s confidence in his abilities has allowed him to take on diverse roles. Reflecting on their professional bond, Warsi expressed gratitude for being consistently given opportunities that challenge and bring out different shades of his acting. He shared, “I think all actors who get a chance to work with Raju are blessed really, I have been fortunate to do that twice and this is the third time. I think Raju has a little faith in me as an actor. He gives me various things to do. And I like it, I enjoy it. I am waiting for some more to come.”

Arshad Warsi is gearing up for the release of the show “Pritam and Pedro,” which marks Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming debut. His son, Vir Hirani, is also foraying into acting with this oddball sitcom. The show also stars Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh. Directed by filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first step into the streaming space. “Pritam and Pedro” will stream from 3rd July on JioHotstar. Check out the Trailer of 'Pritam & Pedro'.

Speaking about the show, Arshad had shared, “Pritam And Pedro is special to me in multiple ways. For starters, I love working with Raju. He means a lot to me. In a way, he started my career and he helped me restart my career. I never imagined the little boy I was holding in my arms, one day we would be sharing the screen together. I enjoyed playing Pedro, he is one rare guy. I am yet to meet someone like him, you’ll realise when you see him.”

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