Rajkumar Hirani CONFIRMS '3 Idiots' Sequel, Addresses New Cast Speculation Around Aamir Khan's Film

Fans of the iconic 2009 Bollywood hit 3 Idiots have reason to rejoice! Director Rajkumar Hirani has definitively confirmed that a sequel to the beloved film is in the works. Speaking about the highly anticipated project, Hirani provided crucial updates on its development and squashed speculation regarding new cast members. ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel in the Works? Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi Reportedly Begin Pre-Production on Much-Awaited Follow-Up.

'3 Idiots' Sequel Writing Underway

Rajkumar Hirani revealed that he and his longtime writing partner, Abhijat Joshi, are currently immersed in crafting the script for the 3 Idiots sequel. “I'm still working on that script. There is a lot of work left,” Hirani told The Hollywood Reporter India. The narrative is set to explore the lives of the three protagonists – Rancho, Farhan, and Raju – approximately “15-20 years later” from where the original film concluded.

In a separate interview in April 2026, lead actor Aamir Khan, who famously portrayed Phunsukh Wangdu/Rancho, confirmed that he had heard the story. “Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I've heard the story, and it's wonderful,” Khan stated, adding, “The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film.” Khan also expressed his eagerness to reprise his role.

Breaking away from the college setting of its predecessor, the sequel will reportedly delve into the characters navigating their “mid-life crisis,” now married with children. Hirani assured fans that, much like the original, the sequel will carry a profound message, stating, “Of course! A big one!”

Original Cast Expected to Return, 'Fourth Idiot' Rumours Debunked

The good news extends to the cast, with Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan all expected to reprise their roles as Rancho, Farhan, Raju, and Pia, respectively.

Hirani also took the opportunity to address persistent rumours circulating about a potential “fourth idiot” joining the cast, with names like Vicky Kaushal being thrown into the mix. The director firmly put these speculations to rest. “Mujhe bhi pata laga hai ki iska naam '4th Idiots' hai (I also got to know that its name is '4th Idiots'). Honestly, there's no 4th idiot, it's 3 Idiots only, it's 20 years later [from where we ended],” Hirani clarified. He stated that he became aware of these unsubstantiated reports through social media.

'3 Idiots' – A Cinematic Phenomenon

Released on December 25, 2009, 3 Idiots became a cultural landmark, captivating audiences worldwide with its poignant take on India’s education system, friendship, and the pursuit of passion. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under Vinod Chopra Films, the film starred Aamir Khan as Ranchhoddas "Rancho" Shyamaldas Chanchad, also known as Phunsukh Wangdu, alongside R Madhavan as Farhan Qureshi and Sharman Joshi as Raju Rastogi. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Pia Sahastrabuddhe, while Boman Irani portrays the strict Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe, popularly known as Virus.

Omi Vaidya appears as Chatur Ramalingam, nicknamed Silencer, and Mona Singh essays the role of Mona Sahastrabuddhe.

The film, loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, garnered immense critical acclaim and commercial success, earning approximately INR 400.61 crore globally. It won six Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, and three National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Aamir Khan's Viral Outing with Fiancée Gauri Spratt and Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Ignites Social Media Buzz Ahead of July 5 Wedding (Watch Video).

While no official release date or shooting schedule for the sequel has been announced, the confirmation from Hirani and Khan has undoubtedly heightened anticipation for the return of these beloved characters.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today, The Hollywod Reporter India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).