Ranveer Singh Ban: FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Actor After CINTAA, Producers Guild and IMPPA Mediate

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh. The decision follows joint mediation and appeals from major industry bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), and the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA). The directive had originally been issued following Singh’s exit from Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Don 3. ‘Don 3’ Row: Ranveer Singh Sends Legal Notice to FWICE a Week After Its Non-Cooperation Directive – Report.

FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Ranveer Singh

The top workers' body announced the immediate revocation of the directive during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. FWICE President B.N. Tiwari confirmed that the council chose to step back in the larger interest of the film industry after receiving formal requests from the trade and talent associations. The resolution comes just hours after Singh challenged the institutional action by serving a formal legal notice to the federation.

FWICE Lifts ‘Ban’ on Ranveer Singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announces withdrawal of non-cooperation directive against Actor Ranveer Singh pic.twitter.com/aYsVPCQq0B — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

While FWICE officials clarified that their legal department will address the notice independently, they emphasised that the decision to lift the restriction was an act of industry solidarity to prevent ongoing operational disruptions.

Producers Guild of India and CINTAA Mediation Prompts Roundtable Resolution

The intervention by the Producers Guild, IMPPA, and CINTAA played a central role in breaking the logjam. While the Producers Guild noted that sudden talent departures cause substantial strain to production houses, all three organisations urged a diplomatic resolution rather than industry-wide restrictions. FWICE leadership has now called for a joint roundtable meeting involving Singh, the producers of Don 3, and representation from all involved film bodies.

Federation officials stated that the goal is to establish a cooperative framework where neither independent producers nor talent face sudden financial or professional setbacks.

The ‘Don 3’ Dispute

The friction began on May 25, when FWICE issued the non-cooperation directive advising its member technicians and daily wage workers against filming with Singh. The action was triggered by a complaint filed with the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment.

According to the production house, Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3 during advanced pre-production stages resulted in approximately INR 45 crore in sunk costs, spanning international bookings, script development, and logistical planning. Reports indicate that the actor's departure stemmed from creative differences and ongoing script adjustments. ‘Don 3’ Row: Producers Guild of India Condemns Last-Minute Project Walkouts Without Naming Ranveer Singh, Urges All Parties To Resolve Dispute.

Ranveer Singh's Maintained Dignity Amid Standoff

Throughout the escalating dispute, Singh has refrained from making public remarks regarding the production. A statement released by the actor's spokesperson reiterated his deep respect for the film fraternity and the Don franchise, noting that he chose to handle professional discussions privately with maturity and mutual respect. With the institutional directive removed, regular industry operations involving the actor can resume without delay, shifting the financial dispute to an administrative review and dialogue phase among the respective film guilds.

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