‘Don 3’ Row: Ranveer Singh Sends Legal Notice to FWICE a Week After Its Non-Cooperation Directive – Report

Actor Ranveer Singh has filed a legal notice against the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) following a non-cooperation directive issued against him by the film workers' body. The trade body's action came after allegations that Singh abruptly walked out of director Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, Don 3. While the specific demands in Singh's notice remain undisclosed, the move escalates a high-profile dispute that threatens to disrupt production plans across Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut Backs Ranveer Singh Amid FWICE Ban Row, Says ‘As Your Stature Grows, So Do Your Enemies’ (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh hits back at FWICE

According to Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh sent the formal legal notice on Tuesday (June 2), demanding a response from the workers' union in court. The legal action directly challenges a directive issued by FWICE on May 25, which called on all its members, spanning technicians, daily wage workers, and various crafts, to refuse to work on any project featuring the actor.

The non-cooperation directive was initiated after Don 3 producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment approached FWICE. The filmmakers alleged that Singh withdrew from the project at an advanced stage, just days before filming was scheduled to begin.

Financial Concerns and a Contested ‘Ban’

According to FWICE’s initial notice, Excel Entertainment reported that it had already incurred approximately INR 45 crores in pre-production expenses. The producers expressed grave concern that a sudden exit by a lead actor would result in severe financial losses and compromise the film's execution.

Following the producers' complaint, FWICE President Ashoke Pandit stated in a press conference that the body resorted to the non-cooperation directive after Singh failed to respond to multiple inquiries. While the directive effectively serves as an industry-wide boycott, Pandit later clarified that the measure was a "non-cooperation directive" rather than an outright permanent ban.

Ranveer Singh's Response

From a regulatory standpoint, FWICE’s authority to enforce such directives has previously faced legal pushback. A 2017 ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) determined that FWICE mandates restricting producers to specific workers violated the Competition Act, 2002, by promoting anti-competitive practices. The CCI issued a cease-and-desist order at the time, stating the body cannot impose penalties to enforce such restrictions.

Singh has largely maintained public silence on the matter, choosing to let his representatives handle the dispute. Following the initial FWICE announcement, the actor's official spokesperson released a statement emphasising his regard for the film fraternity and the Don franchise.

"He has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read, adding that Singh remains focused on his upcoming professional commitments.

Status of ‘Don 3’

Don 3 was officially announced by Excel Entertainment in 2023, with a teaser introducing Singh as the new lead of the franchise, inheriting a role previously popularised by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Ranveer Singh Attends Champions League 2026 Final in Budapest; Actor Poses With THIS Arsenal Star and Fans in Viral Photos.

The project faced several structural delays and did not enter active pre-production until late 2025. With the lead actor and the workers' union now locked in a legal battle, the future timeline of the franchise remains uncertain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).