Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Tuesday to share a photograph showing him yawning, which prompted Ranveer Singh to post an interesting emoji in the comment section. In the photograph posted on Instagram, Big B wears a black suit and red tie, sporting what appears to be his look on the television quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati". Amitabh Bachchan Drops Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13’s New Promo, Says ‘Coming Soon’ (Watch Video).

"Happens.. when you work round the clock," he captioned the photo. Commenting on the veteran's photo, Ranveer commented with a goat emoji, which fans interpreted as G.O.A.T or Greatest Of All Time. Meanwhile, Bachchan announced on Twitter just a day ago saying is coming back with season 13 of the popular quiz show. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Registrations Open on May 10: Here’s How You Can Register for Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show!

"Wapas aa rahe hain ... KBC pe .. #StayTunedForPart2 #ComingSoon #KBC13 @SonyTV," the actor tweeted on Monday. On the film front, Big B currently has "Brahmastra", "Chehre", "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

