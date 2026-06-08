Rumoured Lovebirds Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Clicked Together in Mumbai Days After Viral Pushing Video – Watch

Mumbai's rumour mill is once again buzzing as star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted together in the city on Monday, June 8, 2026. This latest sighting comes just days after a viral video surfaced online, showing Ibrahim seemingly trying to shield Palak from persistent paparazzi, an incident that further fuelled ongoing speculation about their romantic involvement. Ibrahim Ali Khan Protectively Pushes Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari Behind Him As Paparazzi Swarm Them After Movie Date (Watch Viral Video).

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spotted in Mumbai

The duo, who have frequently been linked by the media, were photographed making an appearance in Mumbai today. While details of their outing remain under wraps, their presence together swiftly caught the attention of shutterbugs and fans alike. Ibrahim, son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Palak, daughter of television personality Shweta Tiwari, have consistently maintained a stance of 'just friends' despite numerous public sightings and the recent viral incident.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Fuel Dating Rumours With Latest Public Outing

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Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari's Latest Public Spotting After Viral 'Pushing' Incident

The latest joint appearance follows closely on the heels of a widely circulated video from June 4, 2026. In the clip, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were exiting a cinema hall in Mumbai's Juhu area when they encountered a throng of paparazzi. As cameras flashed, Ibrahim was seen walking ahead, then appearing to gently guide or 'nudge' Palak back inside the premises, seemingly in an attempt to prevent her from being photographed with him.

Despite his efforts, Palak, wearing a face mask, was eventually captured on camera, making a separate exit. The video quickly went viral, igniting mixed reactions online, with many speculating about Ibrahim's intentions and the nature of their relationship. Social media influencer Orry also commented on the video, stating, "The way he pushed her to protect himself from being seen with her".

Relationship Details and Professional Fronts

Rumours about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari dating first began in December 2022. Since then, they have been seen together at various events, movie screenings, and even on vacations. However, neither has officially confirmed their relationship, often dismissing the rumours. Ibrahim, born on March 5, 2001, is currently 25 years old.

He made his adult acting debut in the Netflix romantic comedy film Nadaaniyan, which premiered on March 7, 2025. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the film saw him star as Arjun Mehta alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film, however, received a poor reception from critics.

Palak Tiwari, born on October 8, 2000, is also 25 years old. She gained significant recognition for her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu's viral music video "Bijlee Bijlee", released on October 30, 2021. Palak made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hit theatres on April 21, 2023. What’s the Tea? The Orry, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan Saga, Involving Palak Tiwari and Amrita Singh.

Her recent filmography includes The Bhootnii (released May 1, 2025), Romeo S3 (released May 16, 2025), and the upcoming Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, slated for release on March 26, 2026. She is also set to make her OTT debut in the Prime Video series Lukkhe, whose trailer was unveiled in March 2026. Despite the constant media glare and public curiosity, the two budding stars continue to navigate their personal lives under intense scrutiny.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).