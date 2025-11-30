Mumbai, November 30: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur remembered his mother, Sheel Kanta Kapur, on her birth anniversary with a special throwback photo. The black and white blast from the past uploaded by the 'Mr India' maker on social media showed a young Shekhar posing with her parents, uncle Dev Anand, and his better half Mona.

Recalling the fond memory with her mom, Shekhar penned on his IG, "It’s my Mom’s birthday today and wanted to post a picture of her .. looking really happy. .. not just a portrait .. but a happy picture for that’s what she always was as I remember her .. (sic)." Cannes 2025: Shekhar Kapur Unveils First Look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Shekhar Kapur Remembers Mother Sheel Kanta Kapur on Her Birth Anniversary

However, the director could not help but wonder why he was sulking in the pic while everyone else was ebullient, especially given that he had been told that he was an extremely energetic child. ".. but why am I sulking ? from what my cousins told me I was too high energy for anyone to handle .. so why do I look as if I’m sulking in every pic that I can find ?," the 'Masoom' maker added. Padma Awards 2025: Shekhar Kapur Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Anil Kapoor Shares Heartfelt Congratulations, Says ‘Your Unwavering Dedication to Cinema Is Truly Inspiring’ (View Post).

Coming up with his own explanation of the same, Shekhar went on to write, "Maybe it’s because I was always shy of the camera .. still am..". "So here’s my mom happy to be with her favourite brother .. Dev Anand, his wife , Mona Aunty and my elder sister Neelu .. and sulky shy me .. Happy Birthday.. Mama..," the post concluded. For those who do not know, Sheel Kanta Kapur was a journalist and actress.

She is the sister of legendary actor Dev Anand and was married to doctor Kulbhushan Kapoor. Sheel Kanta Kapur passed away on November 25, 2014, at a hospital in New York City after suffering liver failure. She had undergone multiple transplants before her demise.

