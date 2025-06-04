"Mogambo khush hua" from Shekhar Kapur's iconic 1987 film Mr India remains one of the most loved and widely quoted dialogues in Bollywood history. The cult sci-fi classic, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in lead roles, made audiences believe that superheroes exist and that if your intentions are pure, you just might become one. Even 38 years after its release, Mr India continues to generate as much buzz as it did back then. Delivering such a masterpiece with the limited resources and budget of that era was truly commendable, and Shekhar Kapur deserves every bit of praise for it. While Mogambo’s death made for a satisfying end to the film, one scene featuring baby Tina (played by child actor Huzaan Khodaiji) left many in tears. Director Shekhar Kapur recently opened up about the moment and explained why it was essential to the storyline. 38 Years of ‘Mr. India’: Amrish Puri’s Grandson Vardhaan Puri Unravels Magic Behind Portrayal of Iconic Mogambo.

Shekhar Kapur Explains the Thought Process Behind the Heartbreaking Scene of Little Tina’s Death in ‘Mr India’

Taking to LinkedIn on Tuesday (June 3), Shekhar Kapur penned a heartfelt note about the emotional trauma audiences experienced following little Tina's death in Mr India. For the unversed, the character is killed in a bomb explosion orchestrated by the evil Mogambo at a circus. Kapur reflected on why this tragic moment remained in the storyline.

He revealed that after watching the film, he felt it could have easily turned into a "farce" or a "farcical" kind of movie, something that would likely appeal to the viewers. However, he believed that doing so would strip the film of its emotional depth and disconnect the audience from being involved with the characters.

Shekhar Kapur didn’t want people to see the film as a farce or treat the characters as mere caricatures. Instead, he wanted the audience to feel the intensity each character carried and be prepared to witness their true depth apart from all the fantasy and humour elements they carried.

Apologising to fans for bringing down Tina, one of the most loved characters in the film, Kapur wrote, "So .. and you’re really going to hate me for this ! We just took the most lovable character in the film... little Tina... and created a scene a moment in which she dies at the hands of Mogambo. Of course, I knew you would be shocked. Of course I know it would be an emotional moment for most of you .. where some of you even cried. But here’s where we directors can be ruthless ( read horrible)... but hey! I still believe that without little Tina’s death and the emotional scenes that followed... Mr India would not have become the cult film that still lives today. Maybe you don’t agree, maybe you hate me for it .. but think about it and let me know."

In the post, Kapur shared a few pictures of Huzan Khodaiji from the sets of Mr India, along with a recent photo of her all grown up. This naturally raises the question - where is the actress now? Is she still in the industry? Is she making films or simply doing something she enjoys more? Let’s find out.

Who Is Huzaan Khodaiji, Child Artiste Who Played Tina in ‘Mr India’?

Shifting from Shekhar Kapur's discussion about the tragic end of little Tina in Mr India, let us talk a bit about who the actress was. Huzaan Khodaiji was just six years old when she played the role of Tina in the cult Anil Kapoor film. Not to forget, actor Aftab Shivdasani also made his acting debut with the film. Despite receiving much love and praise for her performance, Huzaan always stayed away from the limelight. According to reports, she worked at as an advertising executive at a company named Lintas after stepping away from the world of glitz and glamour. Unlike many other talented child actors, Huzaan quit the industry after just one film.

While many characters in the film, including Calendar (Satish Kaushik), Daaga (Sharat Saxena), Teja (Ajit Vachani), and Mr Gaitonde (Annu Kapoor), have left a lasting impact on viewers, Huzaan’s Tina holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. Her innocent smile can melt anyone's heart even today. We bet!

Where Is Huzaan Khodaiji Now?

According to reports, Huzaan Khodaiji is now 43 and has grown into a fine young woman and a mother of two amazing daughters. A check through her social media handle showed that she has distanced herself not only from the film industry but also from social media, with her Instagram handle having just over 1000 followers. In an interview with ScoopWhoop, Huzaan talked about the attention she received due to her role in Mr India. She said, "As soon as I shot the film, I left for Madras. My parents' friends were casting directors. I went for the audition and got selected. A after that, I did some ads, but I get embarrassed by the attention I get."

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India was jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the banner of Narsimha Enterprises. The sci-fi film, starring Anil Kapoor, was a box office success and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

